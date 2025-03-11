Vietnam’s VinFast to Build Up to 100,000 EV Chargers in Indonesia

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 11, 2025 | 5:36 pm
VinFast officially opens a dealer store in Depok. (Photo Courtesy of VinFast)
VinFast officially opens a dealer store in Depok. (Photo Courtesy of VinFast)

Jakarta. Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to develop an electric vehicle (EV) charging station network in Indonesia, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani.

VinFast intends to build between 30,000 and 100,000 charging stations across Indonesia in its initial phase, with a primary focus on Java, Rosan said after accompanying President Prabowo Subianto in a meeting with Vingroup's chairman and CEO at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“This is still in the planning stage and will be followed up by the Investment Ministry, but VinFast has already identified key locations, mostly in Java,” Rosan said.

The Indonesian government remains open to investments in sustainable infrastructure, including EV charging networks, Rosan added. “Our priority is ensuring the development of EV infrastructure. Whether it’s from European companies, Tesla, or Chinese firms, we welcome independent charging station investments to drive EV adoption,” he said.

VinFast has also expressed interest in investing in renewable energy, including solar and wind power, though discussions on that front are still in the early stages. “Their primary focus today is the EV sector, and that was the main topic of discussion with the president,” Rosan noted.

VinFast previously committed $200 million to build a 120-hectare EV manufacturing facility in Subang, West Java, in July 2024, as part of a broader $1.2 billion investment plan in Indonesia. The factory, expected to begin production by late 2025, will manufacture four EV models: VF5, VF6, VF7, and VF3.

The facility will produce 50,000 electric vehicles annually, all for Indonesia’s domestic market, with no plans for conventional car or motorcycle production. The expansion aligns with Indonesia’s push to become a regional hub for EV production and infrastructure development.

VinFast's sister company, electric taxi service Xanh SM, officially launched operations in Jakarta in December, marking its entry into Indonesia as its second international market after Laos. The service uses VinFast VF e34 electric cars, distinguished by their signature turquoise-blue color.

Xanh SM aims to operate up to 10,000 electric taxis in Indonesia by 2025, depending on market conditions. While the service currently operates exclusively in Jakarta, Thanh revealed plans to expand to Bali in the near future.

