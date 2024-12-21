Vietnam's Xanh SM Launches Electric Taxi Service in Jakarta, Eyes Bali Expansion

Antara
December 21, 2024 | 8:47 pm
SHARE
A driver walks past a parked Xanh SM electric taxi during its launch in Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Vietnamese electric taxi service has begun operations in Indonesia, reflecting a shared commitment between Vietnam and Indonesia to promote eco-friendly transportation in line with global efforts to combat climate change. (ANTARA FOTO/Fauzan).
A driver walks past a parked Xanh SM electric taxi during its launch in Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Vietnamese electric taxi service has begun operations in Indonesia, reflecting a shared commitment between Vietnam and Indonesia to promote eco-friendly transportation in line with global efforts to combat climate change. (ANTARA FOTO/Fauzan).

Jakarta. Vietnamese electric taxi service Xanh SM officially launched operations in Jakarta on Wednesday, marking its entry into Indonesia as its second international market after Laos. The service uses the VinFast VF e34 electric cars, distinguished by their signature turquoise-blue color.

Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), hailed the expansion as a bold step for the company, which has ventured into international markets less than two years after its establishment. According to Thanh, Indonesia’s rapid economic growth and large population make it a promising market for Xanh SM’s expansion.

Thanh stated that the Indonesian government's policy of promoting the electric vehicle ecosystem aligns with the company's goals.Geographic proximity and shared cultural values between Vietnam and Indonesia further convince Xanh SM’s ability to replicate its home-market success.

Riyatno, Deputy for Investment Climate Development at the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), lauded the role of electric vehicle services like Xanh SM in reducing emissions and supporting sustainable economic transformation.

Advertisement

“Integrating electric vehicles into ride-hailing services is a vital step towards realizing Indonesia’s green economy vision,” he said.

Xanh SM aims to operate up to 10,000 electric taxis in Indonesia by 2025, depending on market conditions. While the service currently operates exclusively in Jakarta, Thanh revealed plans to expand to Bali in the near future. 

The company’s launch follows a week-long trial involving 100 electric cars and approximately 40,000 passengers. Thanh acknowledged challenges in establishing charging infrastructure. Xanh SM currently uses two solutions: building its own charging depots and partnering with Vietnamese charging station provider VGreen.

Xanh SM is a subsidiary of VinFast, Vietnam’s first global car manufacturer, founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong. As one of Vietnam's wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $4 billion according to Forbes, Pham also spearheaded the establishment of Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) in March 2023.

GSM operates a fleet of 20,000 electric cars and 60,000 electric motorbikes produced by VinFast, with Xanh SM representing its electric taxi brand. The company employs over 80,000 people and aims to redefine urban transportation through sustainable and health-conscious mobility solutions.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Vietnam's Xanh SM Launches Electric Taxi Service in Jakarta, Eyes Bali Expansion
Business 48 minutes ago

Vietnam's Xanh SM Launches Electric Taxi Service in Jakarta, Eyes Bali Expansion

 Vietnamese electric taxi service Xanh SM officially launched operations in Jakarta
Meet the Shy and Rare Siamese Crocodile of East Kalimantan
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Meet the Shy and Rare Siamese Crocodile of East Kalimantan

 In Kutai Timur Regency, there is a rare species of crocodile that lives peacefully and is not aggressive. It is called the black freshwater
Big Bang Festival 2024: Jakarta's Year-End Event Aims for 1 Million Visitors
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Big Bang Festival 2024: Jakarta's Year-End Event Aims for 1 Million Visitors

 The Big Bang Festival 2024, running from December 21 to January 1, aims to attract 1 million visitors
NORAD's Santa Tracker: A Cold War Tradition That Keeps on Giving
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

NORAD's Santa Tracker: A Cold War Tradition That Keeps on Giving

 Each year, over 100,000 children call the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to ask about Santa's location.
Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear
News 7 hours ago

Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear

 A Saudi doctor deliberately drove a black BMW into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing at least two people.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
1
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
2
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
3
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
4
Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear
5
Energy Minister Bahlil Rejects Freeport’s Copper Concentrate Export Request
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED