VinFast to Invest $300M for 63,000 EV Charging Stations in Indonesia

Wahyu Sahala Tua
May 9, 2025 | 7:22 pm
Lines of VinFast electric cars await shipment for Indonesia near a cargo ship at Hai Phong Port in Vietnam, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of VinFast Indonesia)
Lines of VinFast electric cars await shipment for Indonesia near a cargo ship at Hai Phong Port in Vietnam, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Photo courtesy of VinFast Indonesia)

Jakarta. VinFast and its charging unit, V-Green, plan to invest $300 million to deploy 63,000 electric vehicle charging stations across Indonesia by the end of 2025, marking a significant push into Southeast Asia’s growing EV market.

“V-Green and VinFast have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four strategic partners to build 63,000 EV charging stations in Indonesia. These partners are Chargecore, Chargepoint, Amarta Group, and CVS,” the companies said in a joint statement released on Friday.

Under the plan, V-Green will directly invest in 20 percent of the total charging stations, while the remaining infrastructure will be developed through business cooperation contracts (BCC). Chargecore is set to invest at least $30 million in 2025, while Chargepoint, Amarta Group, and CVS will each contribute around $5.3 million per year.

Read More:
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
To attract partners and accelerate deployment, V-Green is offering an electricity purchase rate of Rp 750 per kilowatt-hour, with a guaranteed return of up to 25 percent during the first three years.

Mai Truong Giang, President Director of V-Green Indonesia, said that working with leading Indonesian companies is an important part of their global EV charging plan. He added that, as demand for EVs grows in Southeast Asia, their partners will help create a modern green mobility system.

Chargecore CEO John Yan welcomed the partnership, calling it vital to Indonesia’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future.

“We are committed to strengthening EV charging infrastructure in Indonesia,” Yan said.

VinFast has introduced four EV models in Indonesia --VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34-- in just over a year.

Read More:
Vietnam's VinFast Secures Rp 1.8 Trillion Loan to Build EV Plant in Indonesia

