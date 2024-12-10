VKTR Secures Order for 80 CKD Electric Buses from TransJakarta

Jakarta. VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas announced on Monday it has secured an order for 80 Completely Knocked Down (CKD) electric buses from Jakarta’s public transit operator TransJakarta, in collaboration with state-owned bus operator Damri.

The new fleet will be operated by Damri and follows the success of 20 CKD electric buses already running in Jakarta under operator Sinar Jaya. With this latest order, VKTR will maintain its leading position as the top electric bus provider for TransJakarta, bringing its total operational fleet to 152 units.

The renewed partnership with TransJakarta and Damri underscores their commitment to supporting locally sourced products, while contributing to job creation and the growth of Indonesia’s domestic manufacturing sector. The CKD buses meet the government’s minimum requirement of 40 percent local content (TKDN), making VKTR the first and only company in Indonesia to meet that threshold for commercial EVs.

Gilarsi Wahju Setijono, CEO of VKTR, said the continued trust from TransJakarta reflects Indonesia’s readiness to join the global movement toward mobility electrification.

“We deeply appreciate TransJakarta’s confidence in extending this partnership. Our electric buses contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and advancing sustainability. We’re proud to lead this transformation and support Indonesians in shifting toward eco-friendly public transport,” Gilarsi said in a statement.

Since delivering the first commercial electric vehicles in Indonesia in 2022, VKTR has remained a pioneer in the sector. The company established the country’s first and only CKD electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, with a production capacity of up to 3,000 units per year.

