Saturday, July 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project

Indah Handayani
July 8, 2023 | 12:52 pm
SHARE
In this photo taken on June 8, 2023, cranes and heavy construction vehicles are seen in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, designated as the new national capital. Construction work is intensifying as the government plans to inaugurate the State Capital Nusantara next year. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)
In this photo taken on June 8, 2023, cranes and heavy construction vehicles are seen in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, designated as the new national capital. Construction work is intensifying as the government plans to inaugurate the State Capital Nusantara next year. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta. Waskita Karya (WSKT), a state-owned construction firm, has been granted a Rp 1.3 trillion ($85.9 million) infrastructure project in the future state capital, Nusantara.

The project involves the construction of six arterial roads within the central area of the government complex in Nusantara.

According to Operation Director Dhetik Ariyanto, Waskita has been given 390 days to complete the project before the new capital's inauguration in August next year.

"We will employ a modernized system of building information modeling to accelerate our work and meet the project deadline," Dhetik said.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the road construction project is not starting from scratch, as certain roads have already been built to facilitate logistics transportation.

With only 13 months remaining until the launch, carrying out the road construction will pose a challenge alongside other ongoing projects in Nusantara.

"Continuous coordination is crucial to ensure that our work proceeds smoothly and doesn't hinder others. Waskita has previously undertaken various projects in the central government area of Nusantara," noted Waskita Corporate Secretary Ermy Puspa Yunita.

Waskita has been entrusted with several key projects in Nusantara, including toll roads, bridges, government buildings, and wastewater treatment facilities.

"We express our gratitude to the government for entrusting Waskita with the construction of these arterial roads. The project will be financed through monthly payments to maintain the company's healthy cash flow," added Ermy.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project
Business 29 minutes ago

Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project

 Waskita has been given 390 days to complete the project before the new capital's inauguration in August next year.
The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 
News 2 hours ago

The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 

 Biden said Ukraine is running out of ammunition and the cluster bombs will provide a temporary fix to help stop Russian tanks.
Ex-Customs Official Uses Parents-in-Law Accounts to Stash Bribe Money: KPK
News 15 hours ago

Ex-Customs Official Uses Parents-in-Law Accounts to Stash Bribe Money: KPK

 Andhi spent Rp 20 billion on a luxury home in Pejaten, South Jakarta, Rp 652 million on diamonds, and Rp 1 billion on an insurance policy.
APC Releases Study on Early Childhood Development in Asia
Special Updates 15 hours ago

APC Releases Study on Early Childhood Development in Asia

 The research aims to help better understand the gaps and identify potential areas for collaboration in early childhood development.
Cinema XXI to Raise Rp 2.4T from IPO
Business 16 hours ago

Cinema XXI to Raise Rp 2.4T from IPO

 Cinema XXI currently operates 1,235 screens across 230 theaters in 71 cities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
1
With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
2
Amman Mineral Shares Oversubscribed by 13 Times during IPO
3
Indonesian Air Force Receives 2nd Brand New Super Hercules Plane
4
2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines
5
Engagements on Myanmar is Just the First Building Block: Indonesia
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED