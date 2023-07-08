Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project

Jakarta. Waskita Karya (WSKT), a state-owned construction firm, has been granted a Rp 1.3 trillion ($85.9 million) infrastructure project in the future state capital, Nusantara.

The project involves the construction of six arterial roads within the central area of the government complex in Nusantara.

According to Operation Director Dhetik Ariyanto, Waskita has been given 390 days to complete the project before the new capital's inauguration in August next year.

"We will employ a modernized system of building information modeling to accelerate our work and meet the project deadline," Dhetik said.

It should be noted that the road construction project is not starting from scratch, as certain roads have already been built to facilitate logistics transportation.

With only 13 months remaining until the launch, carrying out the road construction will pose a challenge alongside other ongoing projects in Nusantara.

"Continuous coordination is crucial to ensure that our work proceeds smoothly and doesn't hinder others. Waskita has previously undertaken various projects in the central government area of Nusantara," noted Waskita Corporate Secretary Ermy Puspa Yunita.

Waskita has been entrusted with several key projects in Nusantara, including toll roads, bridges, government buildings, and wastewater treatment facilities.

"We express our gratitude to the government for entrusting Waskita with the construction of these arterial roads. The project will be financed through monthly payments to maintain the company's healthy cash flow," added Ermy.

