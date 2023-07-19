Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Waskita Karya Books $520M New Contracts

Indah Handayani
July 19, 2023 | 4:16 pm
A construction worker walks in the middle of projects at the State Capital Nusantara in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)
Jakarta. State-owned construction company Waskita Karya has won new contracts worth a total of Rp 7.8 trillion ($520.7 million) mostly for government projects, the company announced on Wednesday.

Of those new projects, 66.24 percent came from the central government, 13.62 percent from state-owned and municipally-owned companies, 18.85 percent from Waskita’s subsidiaries, and 1.29 percent from the private sector.

"The government maintains its trust in Waskita by appointing us to carry out projects of national strategic," Corporate Secretary Ermy Puspa Yunita said in a statement.

Regarding the project distribution, transportation and connectivity projects account for 53.49 percent, while water resources infrastructure makes up 15.7 percent. Additionally, 11.8 percent of the new contracts are for constructing buildings, and the remaining jobs come from subsidiaries that Ermy didn’t go into details.

Major projects include the construction of Bayung Lencir-Tempino toll road in South Sumatra worth Rp 582 billion, Peterongan Irrigation Canal worth Rp 115 billion, and urban flood control system improvement in selected cities worth Rp 112 billion.

Waskita was also awarded projects in neighboring Timor Leste, including road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, and runway construction at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport worth a total of Rp 1.6 trillion.

Furthermore, Waskita is currently handling seven major projects worth Rp 4.3 trillion at the State Capital Nusantara area in East Kalimantan, including a toll road, a ring road, a presidential secretariat building, ministerial buildings, a wastewater management facility, and artery roads.

