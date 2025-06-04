West Java’s Upcoming Battery Plant to Power 300,000 EVs Annually

Hanif Musyaffa
June 29, 2025 | 10:56 pm
SHARE
Workers operate excavators at the construction site of an integrated EV battery production facility in Karawang, West Java, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
Workers operate excavators at the construction site of an integrated EV battery production facility in Karawang, West Java, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Karawang. A new battery manufacturing plant, whose construction officially began on Sunday, will have the capacity to supply batteries for up to 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs) per year, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said at the groundbreaking ceremony in Karawang, West Java.

The project is a joint venture between Indonesia’s state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam), the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), and a consortium led by China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), along with Brunp Recycling and Lygend Resources.

Bahlil accompanied President Prabowo Subianto, who officially launched the project, which carries a total investment value of $5.9 billion.

Once operational, the plant will have a production capacity of 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Advertisement

“If converted into EV batteries, this capacity can supply between 250,000 and 300,000 electric vehicles per year,” Bahlil said.

Read More:
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium

In addition to producing EV batteries, the facility will also serve as a battery energy storage system (BESS), capable of storing electricity generated from solar power, he added.

The minister noted that boosting domestic battery production is expected to significantly accelerate EV manufacturing in Indonesia and reduce the country’s fuel imports by approximately 300 million liters per year.

The Karawang plant will be fully integrated with five supporting facilities and upstream mining operations located in East Halmahera, North Maluku, in line with the government’s goal of developing a complete EV battery supply chain -- from mining to manufacturing.

Situated on a 3,000-hectare site, the project is expected to generate up to 8,000 jobs once operational. It will also support the development of 18 key infrastructure projects, including the construction of a multipurpose port, further enhancing the region’s industrial ecosystem.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

West Java’s Upcoming Battery Plant to Power 300,000 EVs Annually
Business 8 hours ago

West Java’s Upcoming Battery Plant to Power 300,000 EVs Annually

 The Karawang plant will be fully integrated with five supporting facilities and upstream mining operations located in East Halmahera.
Indonesia to Legalize Marginal Oil Wells with 20,000 bpd Potential
Business 18 hours ago

Indonesia to Legalize Marginal Oil Wells with 20,000 bpd Potential

 The new ministerial regulation is set to take effect on July 3, providing a legal framework for small-scale, individually operated wells.
Indonesia’s Cepu Block, Operated by ExxonMobil, Powers 25% of National Oil Output
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 4:31 am

Indonesia’s Cepu Block, Operated by ExxonMobil, Powers 25% of National Oil Output

 The investment in the Cepu Block totaled $4 billion, but it has already generated $35 billion for the state.
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
Business Jun 24, 2025 | 11:44 pm

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

 The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and will be developed across Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft
Business Jun 24, 2025 | 6:47 pm

Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft

 Seven years after launch, the Pertamina-Rosneft project in East Java faces an investment review over limited progress
Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal
Business Jun 13, 2025 | 3:45 pm

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

 Indonesia aims to export up to 3 gigawatts of electricity under the deal.
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
Business Jun 10, 2025 | 8:58 pm

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

 Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island to dismiss environmental concerns in Raja Ampat.
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business Jun 8, 2025 | 3:20 pm

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News Jun 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.

The Latest

Iran Says At Least 71 Killed In Israel's Attack on Notorious Evin Prison
News 8 hours ago

Iran Says At Least 71 Killed In Israel's Attack on Notorious Evin Prison

 The June 23 attack hit several prison buildings and prompted concerns from rights groups about the safety of the inmates.
West Java’s Upcoming Battery Plant to Power 300,000 EVs Annually
Business 8 hours ago

West Java’s Upcoming Battery Plant to Power 300,000 EVs Annually

 The Karawang plant will be fully integrated with five supporting facilities and upstream mining operations located in East Halmahera.
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium

 The battery plant in Karawang will be integrated with five supporting facilities and upstream operations in East Halmahera, North Maluku.
Indonesian Government Shuts Down Aluminum Smelter Over Air Pollution 
News 9 hours ago

Indonesian Government Shuts Down Aluminum Smelter Over Air Pollution 

 Four furnaces used waste lubricating oil as fuel, which poses significant risks to human health due to the release of hazardous emissions.
Senate Republicans Advance Trump's Tax and Spending Cuts Bill After Dramatic Late-Night Vote
News 17 hours ago

Senate Republicans Advance Trump's Tax and Spending Cuts Bill After Dramatic Late-Night Vote

 Trump himself was at his golf course in Virginia on Saturday, with GOP senators posting about the visit on social media.
News Index

Most Popular

Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
1
Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
2
Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
3
Hundreds Rally in Bangkok Demanding PM Paetongtarn Quit Over Cambodia Phone Leak
4
Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
5
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED