Thursday, July 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 6, 2023 | 2:40 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows the traffic congestion in Jakarta. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
This undated photo shows the traffic congestion in Jakarta. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s recent promotion to the upper-middle income rank does not mean that the Southeast Asian country should be complacent especially if it aims to be a developed nation by 2045, according to an expert.

The World Bank recently announced that Indonesia’s gross national income (GNI) per capita had jumped 9.8 percent from $4,170 in 2021 to $4,580 in 2022. And so Indonesia finally regained its upper-middle income status after losing it in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The government’s “2045 Golden Indonesia” blueprint envisions Indonesia as a developed country by its centennial anniversary. Economist Bhima Yudhistira, however, said that Indonesia might get into the high-income band of countries by 2070 —decades later than the target—  if its economy only grows at 5 percent on average.

“Getting promoted from a lower-middle income to an upper-middle income country is not as tough as trying to be classified as high-income,” Bhima, who is the executive director at economic think-tank Celios, recently told reporters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

“We need to book a post-pandemic growth of between 7 and 8.5 percent on average to be an advanced economy. If our economy keeps growing at 5 percent on average, Indonesia would only be able to become a developed country by 2070. We would not achieve the ‘2045 Golden Indonesia’. That also means we could get stuck in the middle-income trap,” Bhima said.

According to the World Bank, Indonesia’s economy is forecast to expand at 4.9 percent in 2023. Indonesia last year posted a 5.3 percent economic growth. 

Will We Attract Investors?
Bhima also commented on Finance Minister Sri Mulyani’s statement that the upper-middle income status could help attract foreign investors into the country. 

“The upgraded status only works for portfolio investment. When it comes to foreign direct investment [FDI], investors would check what Indonesia has done to address corruption. They would ask ‘is it a high-cost economy? What about logistic costs and bureaucratic red tape?’. We should really work on our competitiveness,” Bhima said.

Indonesia has set a goal to attract Rp 1,400 trillion (around $93 billion) in investment this year. As of the first quarter of 2023, Indonesia has already amassed Rp 328.9 trillion in investment, of which 53.8 percent (Rp 177 trillion) came from foreign investors.

Read More:
World Bank Says Indonesia's Economy to Expand 4.9% in 2023, with Stable Trend in Medium Term Expected

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert
Business 1 hours ago

With 5% Growth, Indonesia Needs 5 Decades to Become Developed Nation: Expert

 A 5 percent economic growth is only enough to make Indonesia a high-income country by 2070.
Indonesia Has 17.4 Million Crypto Investors
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Has 17.4 Million Crypto Investors

 Despite the increase in new investors, the value of monthly crypto transactions fell by 23.8 percent to Rp 8.21 trillion in May.
Construction Hoist Crash Kills 7 in Lampung School but Guard Attempts to Cover It Up
News 3 hours ago

Construction Hoist Crash Kills 7 in Lampung School but Guard Attempts to Cover It Up

 The local police learned about the incident after a report from the nearby Bumi Waras Hospital that received the victims.
Armed Man Arrested Near Obama’s Home Wants to Get “Good Angle on Shot”
News 5 hours ago

Armed Man Arrested Near Obama’s Home Wants to Get “Good Angle on Shot”

 Taylor Taranto, 37, also participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.
Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard
News 18 hours ago

Indonesia Mulls Establishing Coast Guard

 The coast guard will be assigned three primary tasks: enhancing maritime security, ensuring maritime safety, and enforcing the law.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
1
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
2
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
3
Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023
4
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
5
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED