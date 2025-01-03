Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia

Jakarta. Chinese carmaker Wuling Motors has officially begun operating its electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Cikarang, West Java, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia’s push toward sustainable transportation.

The battery, trademarked as MAGIC, is engineered to extend its lifetime by 60 percent compared to conventional batteries, according to Andrin Adhitama, the operational manager of Wuling's battery production line.

“The locally-made batteries will be installed in our latest EV models, the Wuling CloudEV and BinguoEV,” Andrin said.

Andrin claimed that the battery plant incorporates the latest robotic and automation systems to ensure pinpoint accuracy, efficiency, and exceptional quality. The MAGIC battery features Multifunction Unitized Structure Technology (MUST), enabling a lighter, stronger, and more modular structure.

To enhance safety, the battery cells are encased in specially designed ceramics that provide additional protection against leaks and external disturbances.

The plant also employs a cloud-based artificial intelligence system and a high-precision battery management system that enables real-time monitoring of battery conditions. This technology delivers early warnings of potential issues, ensuring enhanced reliability and safety.

Wuling has invested Rp 87 billion ($5.4 million) into the facility, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing EV technology and supporting Indonesia’s efforts to localize EV production, Andrin said. However, Andrin did not disclose the plant’s production capacity.



