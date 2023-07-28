XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

Jakarta. Cellular operators XL Axiata (EXCL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rp 650.6 billion ($43 million) in the first half of 2023 supported by a significant growth in revenue, which was dominated by its internet data and digital service division.

The profit was up slightly by 5.8 percent from Rp 614 billion recorded in the first half of 2022.

First-half revenue grew by 12 percent year-on-year to Rp 15.78 trillion, with 91 percent coming from internet data and digital services.

Chief Executive Officer Dian Siswarini said XL is intensifying efforts to strengthen the fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) business, which blends fixed and mobile networks across connected devices and facilitates integrated cellular services anywhere, anytime.

Dian said the company now has 58 million users across Indonesia, with the average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing from Rp 38,000 to Rp 41,000.

XL networks are supported by more than 150,000 base transceiver stations (BTS), including around 97,000 4G BTS towers in the sprawling archipelago.

It recently installed internet infrastructure at the construction side of the new state capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

