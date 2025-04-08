Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs

A worker reads a layoff notice on the Yihong Novatex footwear factory gate in Astanajapura District, Cirebon, West Java, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Dede Adhitama)
A worker reads a layoff notice on the Yihong Novatex footwear factory gate in Astanajapura District, Cirebon, West Java, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Dede Adhitama)

Cirebon. Chinese footwear and garment manufacturer Yihong Novatex has terminated 1,126 workers at its factory in Cirebon, West Java, following days of mass strikes that halted production and reportedly caused billions of rupiah in financial losses.

The strike began in early March as a show of solidarity after the dismissal of three employees. However, many workers who participated now express regret over their involvement, which ultimately led to their own layoffs.

“I was included in the mass termination even though I didn’t know what the real issue was,” said Siti Nursamsyah, one of the dismissed workers. She recounted returning to the factory in Kanci Village, Astanajapura District, only to find the gates locked and a notice listing the names of those who had been laid off as of March 10 -- including her own.

“I came to work, but the door was shut. If I had another chance, I wouldn’t have joined the strike,” she said.

Another worker, Rini, echoed the sentiment, saying she felt pressured to join the protests. “I wasn’t interested in the rally, but I had no choice because almost everyone participated,” she said.

Yanti, also among the dismissed, said she joined without fully understanding the reasons. “Everyone joined the rally -- why shouldn’t I?” she said, now expressing regret.

The strikes disrupted operations significantly, resulting in delayed production and the cancellation of orders from buyers, the company said. Although the exact financial losses were not disclosed, the company described them as substantial. In response, management suspended operations at the Cirebon facility.

Despite the layoffs, Yihong Novatex has committed to paying severance packages and Eid al-Fitr bonuses to affected employees.

Business Community Response
Asep Sholeh Fakhrul Insan, head of the Cirebon branch of the Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo), criticized the strike, saying the workers had been “easily provoked” and acted based on personal emotions.

“This is a lesson learned -- unilateral actions like this damage the investment climate in Cirebon and ultimately harm both investors and the workers themselves,” Asep said on Monday.

He emphasized that labor disputes should be resolved through structured dialogue between unions and management, under the supervision of relevant government agencies.

According to Asep, Yihong Novatex is planning to resume operations in Cirebon and begin recruiting new workers.

“There have been discussions with the Cirebon regent, and we hope the upcoming hiring process will proceed smoothly,” he added.

