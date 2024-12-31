150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year

Jakarta. The Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout in Central Jakarta became the epicenter of New Year’s Eve celebrations, with an estimated 150,000 people gathering to welcome 2025 on Tuesday night.

The Jakarta Tourism Agency organized the event under the theme “Jakarta Kota Global Berjuta Pesona” (Jakarta: A Global City of Endless Charms), aiming to position the capital as a global tourist destination.

The city prepared 23 entertainment stages across Jakarta, with 14 set up along Jalan MH Thamrin and Jalan Jenderal Sudirman. Additional stages were installed in Monas, Kota Tua, Taman Mini, and Ancol, hosting performances by top Indonesian artists, including Yura Yunita and RAN.

A spectacular 800-drone light show illuminated the Jakarta skyline in intricate formations, while 3D video mapping transformed city landmarks into stunning artistic displays.

To ensure safety and cleanliness, the city deployed public order officers, local police, and environmental personnel, along with temporary facilities such as public restrooms.

Despite enhanced security measures, organizers acknowledged last year’s pickpocketing incidents and pledged tighter safeguards. “We have increased security personnel this year to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Endrati Fariani from the Jakarta Tourism Office during a press conference on Tuesday.

The evening will conclude with a vibrant fireworks display during the countdown to midnight, marking the start of 2025.

Ancol Draws 50,000 Visitors

Taman Impian Jaya Ancol remained a favorite destination for Jakarta residents celebrating New Year’s Eve. The Lagoon Beach area was especially crowded, with families picnicking while awaiting entertainment.

Ancol’s lineup included musical performances by local stars such as Voice of Baceprot and Ari Lasso, alongside a musical fireworks show and a 1,000-drone light display that dazzled the audience.

Corporate Communication Ancol representative Ariyadi Eko Nugroho reported that 50,000 visitors had arrived by evening, with numbers expected to increase. Over 300 security personnel from agencies including police, the military, and public order officers ensured a safe celebration.

Traffic Restrictions in Puncak

In West Java, authorities implemented traffic restrictions to prevent congestion in popular areas like Puncak, a favored getaway for Jakartans seeking fresh air. Roads leading to the region were closed at 7 p.m., with vehicles diverted to alternative routes via Sukabumi or Jonggol.

The Puncak area also hosted a car-free night, easing traffic and providing a safer environment for visitors. Authorities monitored conditions and reopened roads as traffic improved.

Celebrations Beyond Jakarta

In Yogyakarta, thousands thronged Malioboro Street to enjoy street performances, shop for souvenirs, and witness fireworks. Authorities deployed 850 personnel, including bomb disposal teams, to maintain order. Visitors were advised to bring rain gear due to light showers.

Meanwhile, Surabaya hosted New Year’s Eve events at three locations, including Jembatan Suroboyo, featuring a laser fountain show, live performances, and a bazaar. The laser fountain, a rare spectacle, captivated attendees as it lit up the night. Festivities culminated in a grand fireworks display.

