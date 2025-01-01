2025 Arrives: Fireworks, Rainy Times Square, and Icy Traditions Worldwide

New York. From Sydney to Mumbai to Nairobi, communities worldwide ushered in 2025 with dazzling light shows, warm embraces, and icy plunges.

In New York City, revelers braved heavy rain in Times Square to watch the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop, marking the start of 2025.

In the South Pacific, countries were the first to welcome the New Year, with New Zealand celebrating midnight 18 hours ahead of New York. Auckland led the way as crowds gathered downtown and atop volcanic peaks for a panoramic view of fireworks.

Conflict subdued celebrations in parts of the Middle East, Sudan, and Ukraine. Meanwhile, American Samoa will be among the last to greet 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

Earliest Fireworks

Sydney’s Harbor Bridge and its bay were illuminated by fireworks as over a million people gathered at the iconic harbor. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong, and the event incorporated Indigenous ceremonies celebrating Australia's first peoples.

Asia Rings in the Year of the Snake

In Japan, a nationwide cleanup marked the lead-up to the country’s biggest holiday. The Year of the Snake, symbolic of renewal and rebirth, will be celebrated across parts of Asia during the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were subdued amid national mourning following the Jeju Air crash that claimed 179 lives.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bangkok malls drew crowds with fireworks and live music, while Jakarta, Indonesia, showcased a drone-enhanced fireworks display.

China and Russia Exchange Goodwill

Chinese state media highlighted New Year’s greetings between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, underscoring their growing alliance. Xi emphasized their shared commitment to progress, according to Xinhua News Agency.

China’s strong trade ties with Russia have helped offset Western sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Seaside Celebrations

In Mumbai, thousands gathered along the Arabian Sea promenade, while in Sri Lanka, people lit oil lamps at Buddhist temples. Dubai hosted its signature fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, while scattered displays lit up the skies over Nairobi, Kenya.

A Holy Year Begins in Rome

Rome’s New Year festivities coincided with the start of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, a rare celebration expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025.

Francis presided over vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday, with plans to appeal for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East during Mass on Wednesday.

In Saint Paul, Minnesota, about 400 Catholics attended an 11 p.m. Mass followed by a champagne reception at the city’s cathedral.

Paris Celebrates Olympic Glory

Paris capped 2024 with fireworks and a light show on the Champs-Élysées, projecting images onto the Arc de Triomphe. Mayor Anne Hidalgo called Paris “a party” following the city’s successful hosting of the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wintry Celebrations

London welcomed 2025 with fireworks along the River Thames, while stormy weather canceled Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities. In Switzerland and other cold regions, revelers embraced icy traditions by diving into frigid waters.

Rio’s Millions Flock to Copacabana

Rio de Janeiro hosted Brazil’s biggest New Year’s bash on Copacabana Beach, with 2 million attendees enjoying a 12-minute fireworks display. Concerts featured Brazilian icons like Caetano Veloso and Anitta, who performed right after the fireworks.

“It’s so magical,” said Alejandro Legarreta, a tourist from Puerto Rico, after taking a celebratory dip in the ocean.

American Traditions

In Times Square, the nearly 6-ton crystal ball descended before a crowd of cheering revelers. Performances by TLC and the Jonas Brothers added to the spectacle.

Las Vegas hosted its fireworks on the Strip, while Pasadena, California, saw campers line up for the Rose Parade. Nashville drew 200,000 fans to its country music celebration.

