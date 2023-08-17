Thursday, August 17, 2023
"3 Srikandi" Biopic Featuring Heroic Female Archers to Air on BTV

BTV
August 17, 2023 | 7:53 pm
The biopic "3 Srikandi" telling the story of three female archers who won silver in the 1988 Seoul Olympics will be aired by BTV.
Jakarta. BTV network is set to broadcast a biographical film about three Indonesian female archers who clinched the nation's inaugural Olympic medal. 

The airing is scheduled for Friday as part of a series of entertainment programs commemorating Independence Day. The film aims to inspire the younger generation by showcasing the heroic struggles of the past that contributed to national pride.

Titled "3 Srikandi" (3 Heroines), the movie stars renowned actresses Bunga Citra Lestari, Chelsea Islan, and Tara Basro. They portray the legendary archers Nurfitriyana Saiman Lantang, Lilies Handayani, and Kusuma Wardhani, respectively. The trio of archers secured a silver medal in the team category during the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In the film, Reza Rahadian takes on the role of their coach, the late Donald Pandiangan.

The term "Srikandi" is drawn from a heroic character in Javanese mythology, influenced by the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata.

Released on August 4, 2016, "3 Srikandi" coincided with the participation of the Indonesian contingent in the Rio Olympics.

Originally, movie director Iman Brotoseno cast top actress Dian Sastrowardoyo to portray Nurfitriyana. Dian was even involved in pre-production training before eventually withdrawing due to scheduling conflicts with another film project.

To enhance their acting abilities, Bunga, Chelsea, and Tara received training in archery basics from Fathar, the son of the late coach. The training regimen included physical exercises like pushups and outdoor running to achieve a natural performance.

Pre-production training proved especially challenging for Bunga, who assumed Dian's role with only five days remaining before shooting at the Cibubur Camping Ground in eastern Jakarta.

During filming, the actual archers frequently visited the set to provide insight into the authentic training conditions they experienced under their stern coach.

They reportedly said that Donald's coaching style was more intense than depicted by Reza in the film.

"3 Srikandi" is scheduled to air on the BTV channel at 8:00 p.m.

