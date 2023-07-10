$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood

Cikarang. Property development company Jababeka has recently unveiled Jababeka Movieland, a business and residential area designed specifically for the movie and television industry, which the company claims to be Indonesia's answer to Hollywood.

Jababeka Movieland, inaugurated on Saturday, bears similarities to US-based Universal Studios, according to Jababeka Founder and Chairman Setyono Djuandi Darmono.

With a total investment of approximately $3.5 billion, Jababeka Movieland has been under construction for the past 18 years and occupies a 35-hectare area in Jababeka City, located in Cikarang, West Java, just east of Jakarta.

"Every hectare of land requires an investment of $100 million, so if you multiply by 35 hectares the total amount of investment is around $3.5 billion," he said.

Setyono said Jababeka Movieland offers comprehensive and integrated facilities required by the Indonesian movie and television industries, including learning centers, studios, and theme parks reminiscent of those found in Universal Studios.

Over the period from 2008 to 2023, various buildings and facilities have been constructed to meet the filming needs in Indonesia, with buildings named after Hollywood legends such as Elvis and Monroe apartments.

In addition to the filming facilities, Jababeka Movieland also includes the Ibis Style Hotel, Sunerra Antero Hotel, The Oscar and Beverly Hills Pavilion modern housing complexes, as well as commercial areas named Hollywood Junction and Movie Boulevard.

Jababeka Movieland has already gained recognition from the film industry, with production houses utilizing the facilities to create television movies, box office hits, soap operas, and advertisements. The box office movie "Foxtrot Six," a Sci-Fi action film, was among the movies produced in the facility and screened in Indonesian cinemas, Setyono said.

According to Setyono, the existing buildings and facilities within Jababeka City have been designed to meet filming needs, serving as city backgrounds, offices, houses, or even villages. Jababeka City is located in a bustling business area and is home to 2,000 companies from 30 countries, as well as numerous micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The launch ceremony was attended by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, who expressed his appreciation to Jababeka for creating a facility that will contribute to the growth of the creative economy and tourism industry.

