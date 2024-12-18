4 Ways to Reach Bali by Land from Jakarta: A Travel Guide

Jakarta. Bali has always been a favorite destination for holidaymakers, especially during the festive season like Christmas and New Year.

Known for its iconic spots such as Kuta Beach, Seminyak, Canggu, and Ubud, Bali offers a mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and vibrant activities. While flying is the quickest way to get there, traveling by land provides a unique adventure filled with scenic landscapes and opportunities to explore Indonesia’s diverse culture.

If you didn't book a flight in time or simply want to explore Indonesia, here are four ways to reach Bali by land:

Driving a Car

Driving to Bali is a popular choice for those seeking flexibility and comfort. The Trans-Java Toll Road connects Jakarta to Banyuwangi, covering a distance of approximately 1,200 kilometers. The journey typically takes 20 to 30 hours, depending on traffic and the number of stops. Expect to pay around Rp 900,000 ($56) for toll fees for a personal vehicle from Jakarta to Probolinggo.

The route passes through major cities like Semarang in Central Java and Surabaya in East Java before reaching Probolinggo. The final stretch from Probolinggo to Banyuwangi, though untolled and passing through dense forests, is rewarding with its scenic beauty. Upon reaching Banyuwangi, travelers board a ferry at Ketapang Port for the short crossing to Gilimanuk Port in Bali. Along the way, rest areas on the toll road provide chances to relax and even enjoy unique attractions, such as a restored Dutch-era sugar factory at Rest Area 260B.

Taking a Bus or Two

Another option is to take a bus, which is both affordable and convenient. Several bus companies operate routes connecting Jakarta to Denpasar or Banyuwangi. Buses from Jakarta usually depart from Pulo Gebang Integrated Terminal, Kampung Rambutan Terminal, Lebak Bulus Terminal, and Kalideres Terminal, heading to Mengwi Terminal in Bali.

For those seeking a more comfortable journey, there is the sleeper bus option. Currently, only PO Cahaya Kembar Gemilang offers a sleeper bus service on the Jakarta-Bali direct route. With this service, you can enjoy all the amenities of a sleeper bus for a ticket price of around Rp 700,000.

Alternatively, you can take a sleeper bus from Jakarta to Yogyakarta and then continue your journey with a sleeper bus from Yogyakarta to Bali. Some of the sleeper bus providers for the Jakarta-Yogyakarta route include PO Rosalia Indah, Unicorn Indorent, PO Handoyo, and Sinar Jaya. The sleeper buses from Yogyakarta to Bali are operated by companies such as Tami Jaya and Gunung

Traveling by Train

For those who prefer a train journey, combining train and ferry travel is an excellent option. Travelers can take a train from Jakarta to Surabaya, a journey that takes around 10 to 12 hours. From Surabaya, another train heads to Banyuwangi, taking approximately six hours. Once in Banyuwangi, the journey continues with a short ferry ride to Gilimanuk.

Ticket prices range from Rp 300,000 to Rp 1 million for the Jakarta-Surabaya route, while the Surabaya-Banyuwangi train tickets range from Rp 60,000 to Rp 450,000. Traveling by train offers breathtaking views of Indonesia’s countryside, making the long trip both enjoyable and memorable.

Touring on a Motorcycle

Although not recommended, traveling to Bali by motorcycle offers a thrilling adventure for the daring. Riders can take the North Coast Road (Pantura) from Jakarta through cities like Karawang and Cirebon in West Java, and Semarang in Central Java before continuing east toward Surabaya, East Java.

From Surabaya, the route to Banyuwangi passes through stunning mountain landscapes in Probolinggo and Jember. After crossing to Bali via the Ketapang-Gilimanuk ferry, riders can continue to destinations such as Denpasar or Ubud. While the journey by motorcycle is demanding, it offers freedom and a closer connection to the journey.

Traveling to Bali by land takes longer than flying, but it promises an exciting adventure. From scenic landscapes to fascinating cultural encounters, every moment of the journey becomes part of the experience. Whether you choose to drive, take a bus, ride a train, or go by motorcycle, reaching Bali by land offers a story worth remembering.

