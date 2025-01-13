Actress Raline Shah Takes on New Role Supporting Gov't Digital Education Initiatives

Jakarta. Actress and model Raline Shah has been named Special Staff to the Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid. Raline will focus on strengthening global partnerships and promoting digital education in Indonesia. The appointment was announced during a ceremony in Jakarta on Monday.

“To Ms. Raline Shah, I entrust the task of promoting global partnerships and implementing digital education programs,” Meutya said. According to Meutya, Raline’s extensive international network is a key asset for supporting the ministry’s global initiatives.

Raline will also focus on improving digital education for young people, especially children. Meutya mentioned that many parents are concerned about their children’s internet use and stressed the importance of teaching digital literacy to help kids use technology safely and responsibly.

“We want our children to learn how to use the internet responsibly and productively. Public figures like Raline, who are relatable to the youth, can deliver this message more effectively,” Meutya said.



Meutya said Raline’s appointment was not based solely on her celebrity status, but also her role as an artist who brings a fresh perspective to the ministry's policies.

“Perspectives from different backgrounds, including the arts, are crucial in creating inclusive policies,” Meutya concluded.

Born in Jakarta on March 4, 1985, Raline Shah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and New Media & Communications from the National University of Singapore. She first gained attention as a finalist in the 2008 Puteri Indonesia pageant, where she was named the most favorite contestant. Raline’s acting career took off in 2012 with her role in the film 5 Cm, which attracted 2.3 million viewers and helped establish her as a rising star in Indonesian cinema.

