Actress Raline Shah Takes on New Role Supporting Gov't Digital Education Initiatives

Muhammad Farhan
January 13, 2025 | 4:26 pm
SHARE
Actress and model Raline Shah has been named Special Staff to the Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Instagram @ralineshah)
Actress and model Raline Shah has been named Special Staff to the Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Instagram @ralineshah)

Jakarta. Actress and model Raline Shah has been named Special Staff to the Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid. Raline will focus on strengthening global partnerships and promoting digital education in Indonesia. The appointment was announced during a ceremony in Jakarta on Monday.

“To Ms. Raline Shah, I entrust the task of promoting global partnerships and implementing digital education programs,” Meutya said. According to Meutya, Raline’s extensive international network is a key asset for supporting the ministry’s global initiatives.

Raline will also focus on improving digital education for young people, especially children. Meutya mentioned that many parents are concerned about their children’s internet use and stressed the importance of teaching digital literacy to help kids use technology safely and responsibly.

“We want our children to learn how to use the internet responsibly and productively. Public figures like Raline, who are relatable to the youth, can deliver this message more effectively,” Meutya said.

Meutya said Raline’s appointment was not based solely on her celebrity status, but also her role as an artist who brings a fresh perspective to the ministry's policies.

“Perspectives from different backgrounds, including the arts, are crucial in creating inclusive policies,” Meutya concluded.

Born in Jakarta on March 4, 1985, Raline Shah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and New Media & Communications from the National University of Singapore. She first gained attention as a finalist in the 2008 Puteri Indonesia pageant, where she was named the most favorite contestant. Raline’s acting career took off in 2012 with her role in the film 5 Cm, which attracted 2.3 million viewers and helped establish her as a rising star in Indonesian cinema.

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta Eyes US Tariff Reduction to Shield Key Exports
Business 28 minutes ago

Jakarta Eyes US Tariff Reduction to Shield Key Exports

 Indonesia is seeking reduced trade tariffs from the US as President-elect Donald Trump plans a universal tariff policy.
Simplified Rules Let S. Sumatra Farmers Easily Get Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Simplified Rules Let S. Sumatra Farmers Easily Get Subsidized Fertilizers

 The subsidized fertilizer has already made its way to Indonesian farmers since the beginning of the year.
Prabowo Should Try Convincing Trump to Revive the WTO
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Should Try Convincing Trump to Revive the WTO

 Expert says Prabowo needs to engage in some talks with Trump to revive WTO's body that is in charge of reviewing appeals.
KPK Rejects Hasto Kristiyanto's Plea for Investigation Delay
News 2 hours ago

KPK Rejects Hasto Kristiyanto's Plea for Investigation Delay

 A pre-trial motion typically seeks to challenge the legality of a suspect’s designation.
Bangun Kosambi Sukses Officially Listed on IDX
Business 3 hours ago

Bangun Kosambi Sukses Officially Listed on IDX

 The company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised Rp 2.3 trillion ($141 million) through the sale of 566.89 million shares.
News Index

Most Popular

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
1
Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
2
Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership
3
Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts
4
Yogyakarta Police Officers Suspected of Fatal Torture on Semarang Man
5
Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED