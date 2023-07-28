Friday, July 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Adidas to Release 2nd Batch of Unsold Yeezy Sneakers

Associated Press
July 28, 2023 | 6:07 pm
SHARE
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Frankfurt. Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.

The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Models that will be available include the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500, and 700 as well as the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNR.

The company cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks online and in interviews. That left Adidas holding 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in May that selling the popular sneakers and donating some of the profits was the best solution to deal with the unsold inventory and make a difference. He said the company spoke with nongovernmental organizations and groups that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.

Advertisement

Part of the profits from the sales of the Yeezy shoes will go to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

Shoes sold directly by Adidas in North America will include blue square pins established by Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism as a symbol of solidarity in rejecting antisemitism, the company said.

Adidas declined to give details on the number of shoes that would be released for sale and how much of the proceeds would be donated. Asked if Ye would receive royalties from the sales, the company would only say that “we will honor our contractual obligations and enforce our rights but will not share any more details."

Tags:
#Fashion
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

KPK Admits Procedural Error in Arresting Basarnas Head
News 25 minutes ago

KPK Admits Procedural Error in Arresting Basarnas Head

 The Indonesian justice system makes a separation between the civilian court and the military tribunal.
Adidas to Release 2nd Batch of Unsold Yeezy Sneakers
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Adidas to Release 2nd Batch of Unsold Yeezy Sneakers

 Adidas has stopped selling high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Indonesia Launches Its First Crypto Bourse
Tech 3 hours ago

Indonesia Launches Its First Crypto Bourse

 The government has granted a permit to Commodity Futures Exchange (CFX) to manage the crypto asset bourse.
Vale Indonesia Posts $168 Million First-Half Profit amid Acquisition Pressure
Business 5 hours ago

Vale Indonesia Posts $168 Million First-Half Profit amid Acquisition Pressure

 The amount is around $18 million more than the profit in the first half of last year.
XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 7 hours ago

XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 XL Axiata has 58 million users across Indonesia, with the average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing from Rp 38,000 to Rp 41,000. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
1
Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
2
Jokowi to Meet Xi Jinping for Investment, South China Sea Talks
3
Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss
4
Gov’t Mulls $100 Floor Price for Cross-Border E-Commerce
5
8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED