Air Supply to Perform in Solo Next Month

Chairul Fikri
November 8, 2023 | 9:24 am
Australian soft rock duo Air Supply.
Australian soft rock duo Air Supply.

Jakarta. Australian soft rock duo Air Supply is set to perform at Muhammadiyah University Auditorium in Solo, Central Java, on Dec. 1, 2023.

The duo, known for their hits “Lost in Love” and “All Out of Love”, is expected to bring the audience on a trip down memory lane. Indonesian Idol contestant Brisia Jodie will be the opening act for this “The Lost in Love Experience”. 

“We picked Solo to hold this concert by the legendary Air Supply because it is at the heart of Central Java. A large part of the Air Supply’s fanbase in Indonesia comes from Central Java,” James Louis, the founder of the concert’s promoter M Entertainment, said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Ticket prices range between Rp 600,000 (around $38.34) and Rp 3 million. The concert aims to attract 6,000 attendees. 

The Air Supply duo encompasses Englishman Graham Russel (vocals and guitar) as well as Australian Russel Hitchcock (vocals). Some of their top hits include "The One That You Love", "Here I Am", "Sweet Dreams”, Even the Nights Are Better", and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All".

