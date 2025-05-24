All or Nothing: NBA Finals Heads to Game 7 After Pacers Tie Series with Thunder

Associated Press
June 20, 2025 | 12:18 pm
SHARE
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Indianapolis. The NBA Finals are going the distance.

The Indiana Pacers extended their title hopes with a dominant 108–91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, knotting the best-of-seven series at 3-3 and forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

It will mark the 20th time in NBA history that the Finals go to a seventh game. Historically, home teams hold a 15-4 record in such matchups, but history doesn’t guarantee safety. The last Game 7 in the Finals was in 2016, when LeBron James led Cleveland to a dramatic road win over Golden State.

Sunday’s showdown will also be just the second Finals game ever to take place on June 22. The only other instance was in 1994, when Houston edged New York in a Game 7 classic. Aside from the pandemic-affected seasons of 2020 and 2021, only the 1999 and 2005 Finals have ended later.

Advertisement
Read More:
NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Rally Past Pacers Behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s Fourth-Quarter Surge

Haliburton Powers Through Pain

Despite battling a strained right calf, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton delivered a gritty performance that set the tone for Indiana. Playing only 23 minutes, he scored 14 points and sparked a momentum shift with a steal and no-look assist that electrified the home crowd.

“If I can walk, then I want to be out there,” Haliburton said after the win.

The All-Star guard, who has struggled with lower leg issues throughout the series, looked nearly immobile during Game 5. But on Thursday, he was back to jumping, cutting, and firing from deep—even slapping hands with fans after setting up a dunk by Pascal Siakam over two Thunder defenders.

Indiana used a balanced attack to overwhelm the Thunder, building a lead early and never letting go. Siakam, Myles Turner, and Andrew Nembhard all contributed key buckets, while the Pacers’ defense limited OKC to one of its lowest scoring outputs of the playoffs.

Thunder Still Chasing History

For Oklahoma City, Thursday’s loss delayed what could be a historic season. With 83 combined wins between the regular season (68) and playoffs (15), the Thunder are tied with the 2016-17 Warriors for fourth-most in a single season.

One more win on Sunday would move them into a tie for third all-time with the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls, who tallied 84.

Here’s where the Thunder stand on the all-time wins chart:

  • 88 wins – Warriors (2015-16)

  • 87 wins – Bulls (1995-96)

  • 84 wins – Bulls (1996-97)

  • 83 wins – Warriors (2016-17), Thunder (2024-25)

While Oklahoma City can still make history, all eyes are now on Game 7. With everything on the line and both teams just one win away from an NBA title, Sunday’s finale promises high drama and a legacy-defining moment.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

All or Nothing: NBA Finals Heads to Game 7 After Pacers Tie Series with Thunder
Lifestyle 20 hours ago

All or Nothing: NBA Finals Heads to Game 7 After Pacers Tie Series with Thunder

 The Pacers crush OKC 108–91 to force a winner-take-all Game 7. The NBA title will be decided Sunday in Oklahoma City.
NBA Finals 2025: Pacers’ Title Hopes Dim After Game 5 Loss to Thunder
Lifestyle Jun 17, 2025 | 11:44 am

NBA Finals 2025: Pacers’ Title Hopes Dim After Game 5 Loss to Thunder

 Tyrese Haliburton plays through a lower leg injury but manages just 4 points as the Pacers lose Game 5 to the Thunder, 120-109.
NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Rally Past Pacers Behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s Fourth-Quarter Surge
Lifestyle Jun 14, 2025 | 10:48 am

NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Rally Past Pacers Behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s Fourth-Quarter Surge

 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 15 in the fourth to lift Thunder past Pacers 111-104, tying the NBA Finals at 2-2 heading to Game 5.
NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse
Lifestyle Jun 12, 2025 | 11:47 am

NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse

 The Thunder trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals after falling to the Pacers in Game 3, a repeat of the same pattern from their series vs. Denver
NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller
News Jun 6, 2025 | 11:46 am

NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller

 Tyrese Haliburton hit a 21-footer with 0.3 seconds left as the Pacers erased a 15-point deficit to stun the Thunder 111–110 in Game 1.
Haliburton’s Historic Triple-Double Powers Pacers to 3-1 Lead Over Knicks
News May 28, 2025 | 12:14 pm

Haliburton’s Historic Triple-Double Powers Pacers to 3-1 Lead Over Knicks

 Tyrese Haliburton posts 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds with zero turnovers as Pacers beat Knicks 130-121, leading Eastern Finals 3-1.
Pacers Inches Closer to NBA Finals as Siakam Dominates in Game 2
News May 24, 2025 | 12:43 pm

Pacers Inches Closer to NBA Finals as Siakam Dominates in Game 2

 Pascal Siakam scores 39 as the Pacers beat the Knicks 114-109 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the East Finals ahead of Game 3 in Indy.

The Latest

Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian President Reaffirms Respect for G7 When Speaking at Putin’s Event

 Indonesian president denies geopolitical shift, reasserts non-aligned stance during visit to Russia.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students
News 5 hours ago

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students

 Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students.
Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia Adds a Population the Size of Singapore Every Year, Prabowo Tells Russian Forum 

 President highlights food, energy, and education reforms as pillars of national strategy at St. Petersburg economic gathering.
ICDX Becomes First SRO Authorized by Bank Indonesia for Money Market and Forex Derivatives Exchange
Special Updates 10 hours ago

ICDX Becomes First SRO Authorized by Bank Indonesia for Money Market and Forex Derivatives Exchange

 Bank Indonesia has officially announced that the Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX).
Luxury Market to Slow in 2025, But No Collapse Expected: Bain Study
Lifestyle 11 hours ago

Luxury Market to Slow in 2025, But No Collapse Expected: Bain Study

 Global luxury sales may fall up to 5% in 2025 amid tariffs, war, and weak consumer confidence, but the market is far from collapsing.
News Index

Most Popular

Russia Ready to Boost Oil Supplies to Indonesia, Putin Tells Prabowo
1
Russia Ready to Boost Oil Supplies to Indonesia, Putin Tells Prabowo
2
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
3
Indonesia’s Bumi Resources to Acquire Australian Gold and Copper Miner Wolfram Limited
4
Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified
5
Danantara, Russia's RDIF to Launch $2.3 Billion Investment Platform
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED