American Rock Band Maroon 5 Set to Rock Jakarta Tonight

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
February 1, 2025 | 11:15 am
Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) will host the "Maroon 5 Asia 2025" concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Maria Gabrielle)
Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) will host the "Maroon 5 Asia 2025" concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Maria Gabrielle)

Jakarta. Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) will host the "Maroon 5 Asia 2025" concert on Saturday. This marks the American pop-rock band’s second stop on their Asia tour, following their performance in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 29.

Doors to the stadium will open at 1:00 p.m., allowing early-entry ticket holders to enter the venue at 5:00 p.m., with general ticket holders admitted starting at 5:30 p.m. The concert will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts Culture Wars and DJ Mailbox. Formerly known as Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

For fans who haven’t yet exchanged their tickets, the ticket redemption booth at ITF Field near JIS has been open since 9:00 a.m. today and will remain operational until 10:00 p.m. Ticket categories include early entry, festival, and various seating options (CAT 1–5).

The event organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion. Available options include Transjakarta buses, KRL Commuter Line, Jakarta LRT, and shuttle buses from designated parking areas in Ancol. Shuttle services will drop concertgoers at JIS via the Ancol Carnival Gate.

“Using public transport will ensure a smoother and more comfortable concert experience,” said Shinta Syamsul Arief, Head of SBU Jakarta International Stadium. She added that JIS’s retractable roof ensures the event will proceed uninterrupted, even if it rains, as Jakarta has experienced occasional showers recently.

Technical preparations, including stage setup and infrastructure, have been finalized by the concert promoter and production team.

Maroon 5 fans can look forward to a spectacular evening as the Los Angeles-based band delivers their chart-topping hits in one of Jakarta’s premier venues.

