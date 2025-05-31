Andien Turns Back Time at BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025

Jakarta. There’s something about Andien’s performance at the BNI Hall stage at Java Jazz Festival 2025 that turned back time.

Two decades since her first appearance at the inaugural Java Jazz in 2005, the Indonesian jazz diva returned on Friday night to celebrate not just her journey but the festival’s legacy itself.

“I’m always deeply moved to be invited back,” she told the packed crowd at JiExpo Kemayoran. “This stage has seen me grow. It’s a real achievement to still be standing here after 20 years.”

With her signature voice, Andien acknowledged that time had passed, but her spirit hasn’t faded. “I realize I’m not young anymore,” the 39-year-old said with a smile. “But I’ve witnessed how this festival has evolved and kept its promise to jazz for 20 years straight.”

Advertisement

Andien wasn’t alone in lighting up the opening night. Acid jazz band The Groove’s Rieka Roeslan performed with Nada Dara, Adrian Khalif delivered his unique set, and fan favorites, including indie duo Endah & Rhesa, pop stars RAN featuring the Horns Star Big Band, and guitarist Balawan reimagined Beatles classics in true jazz fashion. Then came the moment everyone was waiting for: Jacob Collier’s genre-bending headliner set that had fans swaying.

British singer Jacob Collier performs on stage at the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival (JJF) at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Friday night, May 30, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

One of those fans was Lesley Noor, 54, who flew in from Australia to visit family and ended up catching her first-ever jazz festival. “I didn’t expect it to be this amazing,” she said, eyes lit up with joy. “Jakarta is on a whole different level. And the people? That’s what makes it truly special.”

The long weekend helped fuel a crowd surge. “This is the perfect escape after a month of work,” said local jazz fan Gufron. Another visitor, Adela, who finally made it to the fest after years of listening from afar, added: “I’m happy to finally hear it live.”

This year’s Java Jazz is more than a festival, it’s a full-circle celebration. A 20th anniversary project, titled "20 Years of Java Jazz," will bring back veteran acts such as Andien, Barry Likumahuwa, Dira Sugandi, Tompi, and Maliq & D’Essentials. They’ll blend songs they once debuted on this very stage with the music that defines who they are today.

But perhaps the heart of this year’s tribute is reserved for a legend. On Saturday night, the festival will honor the late Titiek Puspa with a special Sing Along showcase. The program, developed into its own Java Jazz intellectual property, will reimagine Titiek’s timeless hits. Heavyweights like Kris Dayanti, Danilla Riyadi, Adikara, and Bilal Indrajaya will lend their voices to celebrate the woman whose music shaped generations.

“She deserves this stage,” said Java Jazz Program Director Nikita Dompas. “We’ve curated a tribute to show just how enduring her influence remains.”

Running until June 1, the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025 features over 1,000 musicians across 11 stages, proof that even after two decades, the festival isn’t slowing down. It’s aging like the finest wine.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: