Andmesh Tells Semesta Berpesta Karawang Crowd to Love Their Parents

Jakarta. Singer Andmesh on Sunday made the Semesta Berpesta Karawang crowd tear up with his performance of “Hanya Rindu” (‘Just Missing You’), which talks about coping with a parent’s death.

Andmesh first played his debut song “Jangan Rubah Takdirku” (‘Don’t Change My Fate’) before switching to "Hanya Rindu". As he wholeheartedly sang the 2019 hit, Andmesh told the festival-goers to give all their love to their parents before it was too late. His vocals, coupled with his message, did not fail to make many of the festival-goers cry.

“For those of you whose parents are still alive, don’t ever take them for granted. Always care for them and hold them closest to your heart,” Andmesh said.

The 26-year-old singer added: “I know how you truly love your parents. Thank you for really letting this song soak in. Don’t take your parents’ sacrifices for granted.”

Andmesh was not the only performer on the second day of Semesta Berpesta Karawang that made the crowd emotional. Earlier in the day, pop band Geisha took the festival-goers down memory lane with their top hit “Lumpuhkan Ingatanku” (‘Erase My Memory’).

“I want you all to turn on your phone’s flashlight. Let us all sing ‘Lumpuhkan Ingatanku’, but change the lyrics to your exes’ names. So you can forget about them and move on,” Geisha’s vocalist Regina told the crowd.

Anggi Marito was the first to come up on stage that day. The festival also had Ndarboy as the last performer.

Karawang became Semesta Berpesta’s seventh stop. The colossal music festival will make a stop at Palembang on Aug. 19-20. Follow @ semestaberpesta on Instagram to stay updated.

