Anne Hathaway (Creative Commons via Wikimedia)

Anne Hathaway to Address B20 Investment Forum in Bali

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

NOVEMBER 11, 2022

Jakarta. Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will make a virtual appearance at the gathering of global business leaders ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the organizers announced on Friday.

Hathaway will speak at the event called the B20 Investment Forum scheduled from November 13-14 in her capacity as the global goodwill ambassador of the United Nations.

The organizers tweeted that Hathaway will deliver her insights during the session on “accelerating economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth”.

The Oscar-winning actress will join a list of top business leaders to address the B20 such as Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, Freeport-McMoRan President Kathleen L Quirk, and Hyundai Executive Chairman Chung Eui-Sun.

Hathaway has been appointed as the UN goodwill ambassador on women’s empowerment and gender equality for more than six years.

At least 34 top business executives and government officials have confirmed attendance either in person or virtually at the two-day forum, the organizers said.

 

