Artist Yos Suprapto Withdraws Artwork from National Gallery Over Narrative Dispute

December 24, 2024 | 3:11 pm
Senior artist Yos Suprapto explains his artwork titled Revival: Land for Food Sovereignty, which was initially planned for exhibition at the National Gallery in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. The exhibition was canceled after National Gallery-appointed curator Suwarno Wisetrotomo requested the removal of five out of 30 paintings. (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Adimaja)
Senior artist Yos Suprapto explains his artwork titled Revival: Land for Food Sovereignty, which was initially planned for exhibition at the National Gallery in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. The exhibition was canceled after National Gallery-appointed curator Suwarno Wisetrotomo requested the removal of five out of 30 paintings. (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. Renowned artist Yos Suprapto has withdrawn his artwork from an exhibition at the National Gallery of Indonesia (Galnas) following disagreements with the gallery and a former curator. The exhibition, themed “Revival: Land for Food Sovereignty,” was originally scheduled to run from Dec. 20, 2024, to Jan. 19, 2025.

“We agreed to disagree on the approach and narrative tied to the exhibition’s theme,” Yos told reporters on Monday at the gallery in Jakarta.

The conflict escalated after the resignation of the curator previously involved in the curation process. Yos ultimately decided to pull all 30 of his artworks, which focus on sustainable farming practices and environmental preservation.

Despite the setback, some of Yos’s works have drawn interest from collectors, with three paintings reportedly sold. The remaining pieces will be transported to Yogyakarta, where the artist plans to hold a new exhibition.

Yos described his work as a call for Indonesia to prioritize food sovereignty. “As a sovereign nation, we must embrace food sovereignty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery denied allegations of cancellation or censorship. Jarot Mahendra, Head of the National Gallery Unit, clarified that the exhibition had only been postponed to facilitate further discussions between the artist and curators.

“There is no cancellation, let alone censorship. This is purely a postponement while we work toward mutual understanding,” Jarot explained.

He also emphasized that Yos’s withdrawal was a personal decision made without external pressure.

The exhibition, which aimed to spotlight the marginalization of farmers’ agricultural lands, was intended to feature 30 paintings and installations in Gallery A of the National Gallery in Central Jakarta.

While the future of the exhibition remains uncertain, Yos remains committed to addressing pressing environmental and agricultural issues through his art.

