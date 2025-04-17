AVC Nations Cup: Indonesia Defeats Hong Kong, Eyes Top-Five Finish

Hanoi. Indonesia’s women’s volleyball team clinched a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong in the classification round of the 2025 AVC Nations Cup on Friday, boosting their chances of finishing fifth in the tournament.

Playing at the Dong Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam, the team led by Yolla Yuliana took the match in four sets: 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, and 25-15, in a decisive performance that marked their third win of the tournament.

With the victory, Indonesia will now face the winner of the Australia vs Iran match in a battle for fifth place. Hong Kong, on the other hand, is set to compete for seventh place against the loser of that fixture.

Indonesia had a sluggish start in the first set, trailing 1-5 and then 4-9 before mounting a comeback to level the score at 12-12. From there, the two teams went neck and neck until Indonesia broke away at 18-17 and sealed the set 25-21.

The momentum continued into the second set, with Ersandrina Devega and Medi Yoku leading the charge. Medi impressed not only with powerful spikes but also with strategic placements, pushing the ball into open spaces to disrupt Hong Kong’s defense. Indonesia secured the second set 25-20.

In the third set, Indonesia led early at 14-12 but lost their grip as Hong Kong clawed back to level the score at 19-19 and then pulled ahead. Strong blocking and a couple of key errors from the Indonesian side allowed Hong Kong to take the set 25-23.

However, the Red and White responded emphatically in the fourth set, dominating from the start and giving Hong Kong little room to recover. Indonesia closed out the match with a commanding 25-15 win.

Medi Yoku led the scoring with 20 points, while Devega contributed 15 points in the four-set match.

Friday’s win added to Indonesia’s earlier triumphs in the tournament, including straight-set victories over New Zealand (25-14, 25-15, 25-19) on Thursday and Mongolia (25-18, 25-21, 25-23) the day before.

Despite a strong second half of the competition, Indonesia had a rocky start. They suffered losses to Kazakhstan (17-25, 12-25, 24-26), the Philippines (25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 26-28), and Iran (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 19-25, 12-15) in their first three matches.

Indonesia is hoping to close out their AVC Nations Cup campaign on a high by securing fifth place, their best finish in recent years.

