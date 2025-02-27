Backstagers Event Showcases Women's Leadership in Indonesia’s Event Industry

Jakarta. The "Backstagers The New Era" event, organized by Indonesia's largest event community, Backstagers Indonesia, put a spotlight on women's leadership in the event industry, reinforcing gender inclusivity in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Held at Pos Bloc, Central Jakarta, on Feb. 26, the event featured an organizing team predominantly led by women—from coordinators to production staff—demonstrating their equal role in the industry.

"This aligns with the President and Vice President's 'Asta Cita (8 Programs)', specifically on women's empowerment," said Debora Sharon, Treasurer of Backstagers Indonesia, on Wednesday.

Debora emphasized that women’s increasing presence in key event roles signals a shift towards greater inclusivity in the creative economy.

Advertisement

"Traditionally, event coordinators and production teams have been dominated by men. Now, women are leading, from coordinators to deputies and the chairperson. This event proves that the industry is evolving to be more inclusive," she said.

The event drew over 300 event organizer owners from across Indonesia and offered various human resource development training sessions on technology, registration, marketing, and sponsorship, aimed at strengthening the sector as a sustainable business.

"The event industry is a significant economic driver, and today’s training focused on adapting technology, audience engagement strategies, and maximizing event impact," she explained.

She further stressed that the industry not only boosts the economy but also plays a vital role in shaping Indonesia's social and cultural landscape.

"Our hope is that the event industry will no longer be underestimated. Events are not just about entertainment—they are a key pillar of economic growth," Debora concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: