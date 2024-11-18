Bali Bans Erotic Joged Bumbung Traditional Dance Over Sensual Elements

Denpasar. The Bali Provincial Government has officially banned erotic Joged Bumbung performances, which have often gone viral on social media, due to "sensual elements" in the traditional dance.

According to I Gede Arya Sugiartha, head of the Bali Culture Department, similar bans had been issued in the past, but violations persisted. As a result, the provincial government decided to introduce an official "ilikita" (a set of cultural guidelines) that clearly defines what is permissible and what is not.

"Previous circulars lacked a clear framework, but now the Bali Cultural Council has issued an official 'ilikita' outlining what is acceptable, providing clear rules," Arya said recently.

Joged Bumbung is a traditional and popular Balinese dance that originated in the 1940s in Buleleng. Initially performed by farmers as a form of entertainment after a long day in the fields, the dance is characterized by interactions between the female dancers and male audience members, who are invited to join in. The performance is marked by cheerful, romantic gestures and engaging choreography.

However, Joged Bumbung has gained attention due to inappropriate behavior from audience members, such as kissing the dancers or giving tips with their mouths. In response, dancers often intensify their hip movements to attract attention and earn tips. In some performances, dancers may tease their thighs or undergarments, further contributing to the controversy surrounding the dance.

The regulation applies to dance groups, performers, audience participants, event organizers, and social media users. The rules include guidelines on dance movements to eliminate any pornographic elements that violate the sanctity, ethics, and aesthetics of Bali’s traditional dance, as well as rules on costumes that are inappropriate or highlight specific body parts.

"This is a firm stance. If someone violates the rules, they can be reported to us, and we will offer guidance. We will invite them for counseling and request a statement letter," Arya said.

While an official framework for Joged Bumbung performances is now in place, Arya emphasized that violators will not face criminal prosecution, as this concerns cultural practices that require careful consideration.

The Bali Culture Department hopes that with this circular, the public will remove any content on social media that features sensual elements in Joged Bumbung performances.

"We are banning these inappropriate performances both live and on social media, and working with regents, mayors, traditional village leaders, and other community figures to eliminate this pornographic dance," Arya concluded.

