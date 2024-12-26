Bali Beaches Shine This Holiday Season Despite Rainy Weather

Badung, Bali. Kuta and Sanur Beaches in Bali are attracting both domestic and international tourists during the Christmas and New Year holidays, albeit with differing experiences. Kuta Beach is bustling with a surge in visitors, festive celebrations, and a boost in local business revenue, while Sanur Beach remains quieter due to frequent afternoon rain that has kept many tourists away.

Despite the weather challenges, Sanur is still frequented by visitors for its cleanliness and natural beauty, offering activities such as sunrise watching, diving, and canoeing.

Kuta Beach continues to be a popular destination for tourists, particularly on Christmas Day, when the number of visitors increases. Tourists enjoy the lively atmosphere, with many choosing to relax at cozy spots like Rosso Vivo, a popular hangout near the beach that caters mostly to foreign visitors.

Australian tourists Ned and Rachell, who have been in Bali for two weeks, chose the island for their year-end holiday because they find it both safe and comfortable. "We both chose Bali because the island is safe and comfortable for a vacation," Need told Beritasatu.com.

As the evening progressed, the festive mood in Kuta grew, with cafes offering spectacular performances such as fire dancing and Santa Claus making an appearance to give gifts to children.

The New Year holiday has proven economically beneficial for businesses around Kuta Beach. A resort manager, Raynita, said her business revenue has increased significantly, especially during this high season. "The revenue has increased significantly, especially in Kuta, where we have experienced a rise of up to 30 percent," she said.

In Canggu, another popular tourist destination, the condition of Canggu Beach has returned to normal after heavy rain and seasonal debris.

Meanwhile, Sanur Beach, another popular destination in Bali, has seen fewer visitors due to the rainy weather during the holiday season. Wayan Arianta, a spring roll vendor at Sanur Beach since 2000, said that the rain has kept tourists away. "Yes, the guests are still sparse, it's due to the weather; when it rains, it's quiet, like lately," he said.

Made, who rents out water toys for children at Sanur Beach, shared this sentiment, saying the continuous rain has deterred many visitors. "I hope it doesn’t rain now. If the weather is good, visitors come in droves, and I can make around Rp 200,000 ($12.35) from morning until night," he explained.

Despite the weather, some visitors, like Taufik from Solo, Central Java, appreciate Sanur Beach for its cleanliness, which he finds superior to beaches on Java Island. "The beaches on Java Island don't get as much attention, but here, the beaches are good," he said.

Tourists can still enjoy the natural beauty of Sanur Beach, with activities such as sunrise watching, clean sandy shores, and exploring the underwater beauty through scuba diving, snorkeling, or canoeing. However, the weather continues to play a key role in influencing the number of visitors and the comfort of activities at the beach.

