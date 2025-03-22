Bali Goes Silent for Nyepi: Airports, Roads, and Networks to Shut Down on March 29

Denpasar. Bali will come to a complete standstill on March 29, as the island observes Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, with all air, land, and sea transportation halted for 24 hours. Telecommunications and broadcasting services across Bali will also go offline.

AirNav Indonesia’s Denpasar branch will maintain a limited presence to oversee air traffic that flies over Bali, according to General Manager Suryadi Joko Wiratmo. “Our approach control remains on standby for overflying aircraft, such as flights from Banyuwangi to Lombok or Surabaya to Lombok,” he said on Friday.

With I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport closed for the day, only 30 AirNav personnel will be deployed to monitor operations from the tower and approach control. Meanwhile, the agency is also preparing for increased flight traffic for Eid, with extra flights scheduled between March 27-28, April 4-5, and peaking again on April 11.

At sea, ferry services between Java and Bali will cease for three days, from 6 a.m. local time on March 28 until 6 a.m. on March 30. The closure of Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi and Gilimanuk Port in Bali coincides with the peak of the Eid holiday exodus, prompting many travelers to depart earlier to avoid congestion.

Heru, a traveler from Denpasar heading to Banyuwangi, said he opted to leave ahead of Nyepi to bypass traffic buildup. “I wanted to avoid congestion before road closures for Nyepi,” he said.

On the ground, the Bali Mandara Toll Road will shut down for 32 hours, from 11 p.m. on March 28 to 7 a.m. on March 30, in a show of respect for the sacred day. Jasamarga Bali Tol Finance Director I Wayan Eka Saputra said emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks will be permitted to pass under supervision.

With Nyepi coinciding with the Eid holiday rush, authorities are preparing for a surge in traffic. The Bali Mandara Toll Road is expected to see its highest volume on April 4, with more than 52,800 vehicles anticipated. To manage the influx, Jasamarga Bali Tol will deploy a special task force and bolster roadside assistance.

“Although our toll road is not a primary route for holiday travelers, the rise in tourist movement is a major concern,” said Operation & Maintenance Manager I Putu Gandi Ginantra. “We are ensuring smooth operations with mobile customer service teams, rescue units, and 24-hour monitoring.”

The Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry will temporarily suspend telecommunications and broadcasting services across Bali on March 29, in observance of Nyepi.

Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed on Thursday that all mobile operators and broadcasters would cease operations for 24 hours in accordance with a request from the Bali provincial government.

"As part of Nyepi, we will issue an official notice to all operators—not only mobile providers but also broadcasters—ensuring that no services will be available on that day," Meutya said in Jakarta.

Director-General of Digital Infrastructure Wayan Toni Supriyanto stated that the suspension would begin at 6 a.m. on March 29 and last until 6 a.m. the following day.

