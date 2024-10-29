Bali Gov't Seeks Dutch Support to Preserve Local Cultural Heritage

Budiarta
October 29, 2024 | 6:36 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists go shopping at Kuta Art Market in Badung, Bali on Aug. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
Foreign tourists go shopping at Kuta Art Market in Badung, Bali on Aug. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Denpasar. Bali's Acting Governor  SM Mahendra Jaya hosted a meeting with Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen in Denpasar on Tuesday to discuss potential collaboration on preserving the Balinese culture.

The Governor appreciated the Netherlands' efforts in preserving Bali's cultural heritage, including the country's valuable contribution to the Bali Museum, which houses many artifacts. Mahendra expressed hope that the ambassador could support the renovation of the museum.

“The Bali Museum with thousands of Balinese artifacts was established when the Dutch were still here We are currently renovating the museum's storage area. Therefore, Your Excellency is welcome to visit, and perhaps you can assist in developing our storage facilities,” he said.

According to Mahendra, Dutch tourists are among the top 10 visitors to Bali. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of diversifying Bali’s revenue sources other than tourism, such as agriculture and handicrafts.

Advertisement

“Our population is only 4.9 million, yet Bali receives around 20 million visitors each year. We see agriculture as a vital sector that needs to be developed, especially with the rising trend of organic economic practices that are highly favored by many tourists,” he explained.

The governor also sought cooperation in education, particularly in providing scholarships for students from Bali.

Gerritsen responded positively, acknowledging the strong historical ties and promising to discuss the collaboration proposals further with his economic team in Jakarta.

“Based on this data, we can assure the quality of Bali's human resources. I hope more young people from Bali can receive scholarship opportunities to study in the Netherlands,” the envoy said.

During the discussion, Gerritsen inquired about Bali's plan for the use of renewable energy. The Governor responded that Bali is very ambitious in transitioning to alternative energy, aiming to achieve this faster than the national target, specifically by 2045. By that year, Bali plans to shift energy sources from fossil fuels to alternatives like solar energy.

“While the national net-zero target has been set for 2060, we in Bali are confident to reach it by 2045. This is evidenced by various incentives for people wanting to use electric vehicles,” he said.

Tags:
#Culture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Immigration Minister Mulls Requiring One-Year Bank Statement for Indonesians Traveling Overseas
Lifestyle 22 minutes ago

Immigration Minister Mulls Requiring One-Year Bank Statement for Indonesians Traveling Overseas

 Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto announced plans to require Indonesians applying for travel documents to submit a one-year bank statement
UK Moves to Make Cigarettes Eventually Illegal with New Tobacco Bill
News 1 hours ago

UK Moves to Make Cigarettes Eventually Illegal with New Tobacco Bill

 If passed, the bill would position the UK among the countries with the most stringent anti-smoking regulations globally.
2024 US Election: What to Watch for as Harris and Trump Face Off for the White House
News 2 hours ago

2024 US Election: What to Watch for as Harris and Trump Face Off for the White House

 In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding and Traffic Chaos Across Jakarta
News 2 hours ago

Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding and Traffic Chaos Across Jakarta

 Heavy rainfall in Jakarta and surrounding areas on Tuesday has led to flooding on multiple roads and significant traffic congestion
Prabowo Signs Regulation to Write Off Rp 10 Trillion in Bad Debts for Farmers, Fishermen, and MSMEs
Business 3 hours ago

Prabowo Signs Regulation to Write Off Rp 10 Trillion in Bad Debts for Farmers, Fishermen, and MSMEs

 Prabowo Subianto signed a regulation to eliminate bad debts for farmers, fishermen, and MSME operators from the 1998 and 2008 crises
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
2
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
3
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
4
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
5
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED