Monday, August 21, 2023
Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists

August 21, 2023 | 9:49 pm
FILE - A foreign tourist carries a surfing board at Canggu Beach in the Bali regency of Badung on Aug. 27, 2020. (Antara photo)
FILE - A foreign tourist carries a surfing board at Canggu Beach in the Bali regency of Badung on Aug. 27, 2020. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Starting in February of next year, the provincial government of Bali will implement a $10 charge for foreign tourists. This step is taken to generate funds aimed at "safeguarding cultural heritage and natural treasures" on the picturesque island.

The decision follows the recent enactment of a law granting Bali the authority to autonomously raise funds for its development initiatives.

"We are currently in the process of formulating a gubernatorial regulation outlining the application of financial charges on foreign tourists, in accordance with the provisions of the law," Bali Tourism Department Head Tjok Bagus Pemayun was quoted as saying by Kompas news website on Monday.

Tjok said further that the law explicitly stipulates that the funds collected will be earmarked for initiatives focused on protecting and conserving Bali's cultural heritage and natural assets.

Upon their arrival at the airport or seaport, foreign tourists will be required to pay this fee.

According to local government statistics, Bali welcomed 2.3 million international visitors in the first half of this year, and the island is on track to meet its annual target of 4.5 million international arrivals.

While the island is a favored destination for tourists from neighboring Australia, it also attracts a considerable number of visitors from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, and China.

