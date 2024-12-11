Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'

Badung, Bali. The Badung Regency Administration in Bali is taking steps to prevent severe traffic congestion during the year-end holidays, as the influx of tourists is expected to surge.

"Year-end holidays are always a challenge, as many people come to Bali. We’ve identified traffic-prone areas, especially in South Badung," Badung Deputy Regent I Ketut Suiasa told Beritabali.com, a part of B-Universe's media network, recently.

South Badung, which includes popular tourist hotspots such as Canggu, Seminyak, Legian, and Kuta, is anticipated to see heavy crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations, particularly with the arrival of domestic tourists.

To avoid a repeat of last year's "traffic nightmare," where thousands of travelers were stranded in hours-long traffic jams, Suiasa called for the active involvement of local village officials. Coordination with police and the deployment of the transportation agency will also be key in managing traffic flow.

On Dec. 30, 2023, traffic peaked as travelers flocked to the Ngurah Rai International Airport. Many were forced to abandon their vehicles and walk to the airport, with the usually short journey from Kuta stretching into hours.

"The police are fully on board, and we also expect local village officials in these tourist areas to take proactive measures to prevent congestion," Suiasa said.

Tourist arrivals in Bali are expected to continue rising. On average, 15,000 tourists arrive daily, and the number is projected to increase significantly during the holiday season.

To support the increased mobility, Badung has made several infrastructure improvements to accommodate both residents and tourists during the festive period.

"We’ve already seen an increase in arrivals, and this will certainly impact the local economy positively," Suiasa concluded.

