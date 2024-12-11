Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'

BeritaBali.com
December 11, 2024 | 3:05 pm
SHARE
Dozens of travelers left their cars and had to walk to the Ngurah Rai International Airport as traffic congestion peaked on Friday, Dec. 29,2023. (Photo from Jasa Marga)
Dozens of travelers left their cars and had to walk to the Ngurah Rai International Airport as traffic congestion peaked on Friday, Dec. 29,2023. (Photo from Jasa Marga)

Badung, Bali. The Badung Regency Administration in Bali is taking steps to prevent severe traffic congestion during the year-end holidays, as the influx of tourists is expected to surge.

"Year-end holidays are always a challenge, as many people come to Bali. We’ve identified traffic-prone areas, especially in South Badung," Badung Deputy Regent I Ketut Suiasa told Beritabali.com, a part of B-Universe's media network, recently.

South Badung, which includes popular tourist hotspots such as Canggu, Seminyak, Legian, and Kuta, is anticipated to see heavy crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations, particularly with the arrival of domestic tourists.

To avoid a repeat of last year's "traffic nightmare," where thousands of travelers were stranded in hours-long traffic jams, Suiasa called for the active involvement of local village officials. Coordination with police and the deployment of the transportation agency will also be key in managing traffic flow.

Advertisement

On Dec. 30, 2023, traffic peaked as travelers flocked to the Ngurah Rai International Airport. Many were forced to abandon their vehicles and walk to the airport, with the usually short journey from Kuta stretching into hours.

"The police are fully on board, and we also expect local village officials in these tourist areas to take proactive measures to prevent congestion," Suiasa said.

Tourist arrivals in Bali are expected to continue rising. On average, 15,000 tourists arrive daily, and the number is projected to increase significantly during the holiday season.

To support the increased mobility, Badung has made several infrastructure improvements to accommodate both residents and tourists during the festive period.

"We’ve already seen an increase in arrivals, and this will certainly impact the local economy positively," Suiasa concluded.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

State Budget Sees $25B Deficit in November
Business 5 hours ago

State Budget Sees $25B Deficit in November

 In the same period, state spending grew at a faster pace, totaling Rp 2,894.5 trillion ($181.7 billion), a 15.3 percent y-o-y increase.
Prabowo Earns French Backing for Free Meal Program
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Earns French Backing for Free Meal Program

 France, which has a similar school-feeding program, intends to share its expertise.
Regional Navy Officers Gather in Surabaya for Talks on Humanitarian Law Implementation
News 6 hours ago

Regional Navy Officers Gather in Surabaya for Talks on Humanitarian Law Implementation

 It brings together participants from 22 countries and features presentations, case studies, and group exercises.
Indonesia Awaits Apple's Formal Commitment for $1 Billion Investment
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Awaits Apple's Formal Commitment for $1 Billion Investment

 Indonesia is still waiting for Apple's formal $1B investment commitment. Gov't warns of restrictive policies if the company doesn't comply.
Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Privileged Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO
News 7 hours ago

Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Privileged Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO

 Luigi Mangione, suspect in a NYC healthcare exec's murder, was once a valedictorian and heir to a wealthy developer, living a charmed life.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
1
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
2
Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
3
Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year
4
Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Harvey Moeis, 14 Years for Suparta in Tin Smuggling Case
5
Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED