Bali Safe for Tourists as Dengue Fever Season Has Passed, Tourism Office Says

Antara
December 12, 2024 | 4:24 pm
A health officer conducts fogging to prevent a dengue fever outbreak. (ANTARA FOTO/Rahmad)
Denpasar. The Bali Tourism Office reassured travelers that Bali remains a safe destination, despite recent reports of rising dengue fever cases among Australian tourists. According to the office, the peak of the outbreak had passed in April, and current cases are now much lower. 

"Bali is safe. The peak occurred between April and May, and it’s not as frequent now," said Tjok Bagus Pemayun, Head of the Bali Tourism Office, in Denpasar. "We have coordinated with the Australian Government to explain that Indonesia is currently transitioning from the dry season to the rainy season."

The tourism office has also urged local tourism operators to inform foreign travelers about the current weather conditions, helping them to anticipate the dengue fever.

"The Bali government is aware of the situation and has taken proactive steps to avoid a spike in cases again. We are in constant communication with our international partners to keep them informed," Pemayun said.

He said that Australians are familiar with the island's conditions and are likely to understand the seasonal fluctuations. Bali is a popular destination for Australians, and they consistently make up the largest group of foreign visitors to the island. According to Bali's Statistics Office (BPS), over 141,000 Australian tourists visited Bali in October 2024 alone.

The initial reports of rising dengue fever cases among Australian tourists came from the media outlet News.com.au. The publication reported the spike in cases among Australians returning from Bali, a tropical destination where dengue fever is endemic. The report cited a surge in cases across Australia, particularly in Queensland, where 29 cases of dengue were recorded in the past month.

The Australian Health Department has warned travelers heading to Bali to take precautions against mosquitoes, which transmit the potentially deadly virus. Dengue fever, often referred to as "break-bone fever" due to its painful symptoms, is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.

While the situation has raised concerns among some travelers, the Bali Tourism Office remains confident in the island's appeal and its ability to manage such health challenges. "Bali is like a second home to many Australians," Pemayun said, underscoring the deep connection between the island and its Australian visitors.

#Health #Tourism #Travel
