Bali to Reopen Airport to International Arrivals

Jakarta. Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome international arrivals from October 14 after more than a year of Covid-19 lockdown that severely hits the economy in the resort island.

However, the reopening applies to only a handful of countries in the meantime.

Strict health protocols and quarantine will apply to visitors when the tourism industry restarts in Bali, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday.

“Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali will reopen to international flights on October 14 but it must implement all terms and conditions regarding quarantine, Covid-19 diagnostic test, and the preparedness of the task force,” Luhut said in a video conference in Jakarta.

International visitors are required to show proof of pre-booked hotel stay for at least eight days for quarantine purposes in their own expenses, he added.

“The reopening applies to several countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, the UAE, and New Zealand,” Luhut said.

There are currently only two airports allowed to receive international arrivals, including Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten and Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi.

According to the provincial government, the tourism industry makes up about 80 percent of Bali's revenues, making it the hardest hit by the global travel restrictions during the pandemic.