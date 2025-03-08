Bali Tops DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards as Best Island

Jakarta. Bali has once again been crowned the Best Island in the Asia-Pacific at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, reaffirming its status as a world-class travel destination.

The Indonesian island secured the top spot in the ‘Best Island’ category, surpassing Maldives, Boracay (Philippines), Phuket (Thailand), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Palawan (Philippines), Koh Samui (Thailand), Langkawi (Malaysia), Penang (Malaysia), and Lombok (Indonesia).

Readers of DestinAsian magazine, who have consistently ranked Bali as their favorite island for the past 18 years, praised its pristine beaches, lush rice terraces, world-renowned surf breaks, and deeply spiritual culture. The island’s luxury resorts, scenic coastal landscapes, and vibrant arts scene continue to draw travelers from around the world.

“Our readers have once again chosen Bali as their favorite island destination in the Asia-Pacific region. The Island of the Gods continues to captivate modern travelers with its natural beauty, rich heritage, and luxurious accommodations,” DestinAsian stated.

Advertisement

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ni Luh Puspa personally received the award at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 ceremony held at Ayana Resort Hotel Jimbaran on Friday.

“Thank you for choosing Bali as the Best Island. This recognition shows that Bali remains the top choice for travelers visiting Indonesia,” Ni Luh said in a statement on Saturday.

She dedicated the award to the people of Bali, local government, and tourism industry players, acknowledging their efforts in preserving the island’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tourism appeal.

“May this success inspire other destinations across Indonesia to improve their tourism offerings and introduce more of our country’s incredible locations to the world,” she added.

The Indonesian government remains committed to developing sustainable and high-quality tourism by engaging local communities, regional governments, and industry stakeholders.

“Let’s work together to enhance and advance Indonesian tourism,” Ni Luh Puspa urged.

Other Indonesian Recognitions

Indonesia secured multiple rankings across different categories in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2025:

Garuda Indonesia ranked sixth in the Best Airlines category.

Ngurah Rai International Airport (Bali) and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta) ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the Best Airports category.

Full Rankings

Best Islands in Asia-Pacific

Bali, Indonesia Maldives Boracay, Philippines Phuket, Thailand Phu Quoc, Vietnam Palawan, Philippines Koh Samui, Thailand Langkawi, Malaysia Penang, Malaysia Lombok, Indonesia

Best Cities in Asia-Pacific

Bangkok Singapore Tokyo Ho Chi Minh City Kuala Lumpur Hong Kong Seoul Sydney Shanghai Taipei

Best Airlines

Singapore Airlines Emirates Thai Airways Qatar Airways Malaysia Airlines Garuda Indonesia Cathay Pacific Japan Airlines Vietnam Airlines Philippine Airlines

Best Airports

Singapore Changi Airport Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Hong Kong International Airport Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta Kuala Lumpur International Airport Hamad International Airport, Doha Haneda Airport, Tokyo Incheon International Airport Istanbul Airport

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: