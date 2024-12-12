Bali's Badung Responds to Criticism with Major Sidewalk and Drainage Overhaul

Badung, Bali. Bali’s Badung regency has launched a major infrastructure overhaul to improve pedestrian facilities, underground utility networks, and drainage systems across several key areas.

The move comes amid mounting criticism that Bali remains largely unfriendly to pedestrians, especially in tourist-heavy districts like Badung, which often lack proper sidewalks and are prone to flooding. Overhead electricity and internet cables also continue to clutter the island’s visual landscape.

One of the most active work sites is along Jalan Raya Lukluk–Sading in Mengwi district. Construction began in late March, with workers from the Public Works and Spatial Planning Office (PUPR) replacing old sidewalk paving with box culverts and reinforcing drainage channels. Underground cable pipelines have also been laid and are awaiting closure before the construction of new sidewalks begins.

“The government has allocated Rp 8.6 billion ($ 519,000) for the Lukluk–Sading section, and the project is targeted for completion within 180 days,” said I Putu Teddy Widnyana Putra, head of the Road and Bridge Construction Division at the Badung PUPR Office.

Teddy said the project extends beyond sidewalk improvement, aiming to establish a more organized urban environment with robust flood prevention systems and an integrated underground utility network.

Similar upgrades are underway in South Kuta’s Benoa subdistrict, specifically along the Siligita–Pura Puseh road. Other targeted locations include Jalan Banjar Kangkang Pererenan to Pererenan Beach, the Simpang Ungasan–Banjar Jauh Pura Puseh Ungasan corridor, Jalan Padang Linjong–Batu Mejan in Canggu, and Banjar Anyar Kelod in Kerobokan.

Additional improvements are being carried out in Tibubeneng, from the village office to Pura Perancak, and in the Muding area, covering Muding Kaja, Muding Tengah, and Muding Kelod. The initiative continues along Jalan Pipitan to Banjar Tengah.

“In the past two years, we’ve built integrated utility systems at 21 locations. Our goal is for all service providers to use underground routes so we can eliminate the messy overhead cables that spoil the scenery,” Teddy said.

