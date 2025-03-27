Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport to Close for 24 Hours for Nyepi

Denpasar. I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali will suspend operations for 24 hours in observance of Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, officials announced Thursday.

General Manager Ahmad Syaugi Shahab said all flights, both domestic and international, will be halted from Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Bali time until Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.

"During this period, all flight operations will be temporarily suspended, except for medical evacuations and emergency landings," he said.

To accommodate any emergency medical flights or technical landings, the airport will maintain a standby team comprising operational, security, and technical personnel in the control center.

Syaugi said that the closure is a sign of respect for the Hindu community observing Nyepi. The policy is in accordance with a circular issued by Bali Governor’s Office and a Notice to Airmen (NOTAMN), numbered A0131/25 NOTAMN, which was published by AirNav Indonesia’s Denpasar branch on January 14, 2025.

With the advance notice, airlines have adjusted their schedules accordingly. On a regular day, Ngurah Rai Airport facilitates 425 flights—207 domestic and 218 international—operated by 54 airlines.

To ensure a smooth resumption of operations after Nyepi, 19 aircraft will be stationed at the airport overnight.

"Following the spirit of Nyepi, which encourages reflection and stillness, this moment also allows us to assess our services and briefly rest airport facilities that have operated 24/7 throughout the year," Syaugi said.

