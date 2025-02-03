Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys

Los Angeles. Beyoncé won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter at Sunday’s Grammys, claiming the elusive top honor at last.

The superstar, the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history, had been up for the category four times before, with many believing she had been overlooked for the prestigious award.

With her win for Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to win Album of the Year in the 21st century, following Lauryn Hill’s victory for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 26 years ago. Before Hill, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston also won the honor. Beyoncé is now only the fourth Black woman to win this award in Grammy history.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the trophy, part of the ceremony's recognition of the recent wildfires that devastated thousands of homes.

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell,” she added, referencing Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

"We finally saw it happen, everyone," host Trevor Noah said, acknowledging the long-awaited recognition of one of music’s greatest artists.

Kendrick Lamar Takes Song of the Year, Beyonce Won Best Country Album

Kendrick Lamar won Song and Record of the Year for his diss track “Not Like Us,” claiming two of the night’s most prestigious awards.

“We’re gonna dedicate this one to the city,” Lamar said, also paying tribute to Los Angeles neighborhoods.

His win marks the second time a hip-hop single has won Record of the Year, following Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”



Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist, reading a speech from a notebook. She directly addressed major labels and the music industry, urging them to “offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.” Roan, who was signed as a minor and later dropped, shared her struggles, calling on labels to treat artists like “valuable employees.”

In one of the evening’s most significant moments, Taylor Swift presented the award for Best Country Album to Beyoncé, marking the first time a Black woman has won in the category.

“Genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “I’m still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor.”

Beyoncé, the leading nominee of the night, took home the win in a category she had never before been associated with.

The first televised award of the night went to Doechii for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii, overcome with emotion, remarked, “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill…” before correcting herself, “Three women have won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii.”

The Weeknd repaired his relationship with the Grammy Awards with a surprise performance of his new singles "Cry For Me" and "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti.

This move reflects the Recording Academy’s efforts to diversify its voting body, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. noted. The Weeknd had publicly criticized the Grammys in 2020, calling the organization "corrupt."

A tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones was introduced by Will Smith, who shared how Jones had shaped his life. Performers like Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Janelle Monae honored Jones with renditions of classic songs, including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “We Are the World.”

Iconic Performances from the Beatles and Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Beatles’ “Now and Then,” created with AI technology, took home Best Rock Performance. Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his late father, John Lennon.

First-time winners included Chappell Roan, Doechii, Charli XCX, Amy Allen, Carin León, Gojira, and Sierra Ferrell.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers led a brief singalong of their hit “Under the Bridge,” reminding the crowd to “support their friends and neighbors as they rebuild their lives.”

Shakira won Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and dedicated her award to “all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country.”

Lady Gaga, after performing “California Dreamin’” with Bruno Mars, presented the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Die With a Smile.” She used her speech to advocate for the queer community, declaring, “Trans people are not invisible. ... The queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

Alicia Keys was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, stating, “DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift,” in reference to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs that have been recently scaled back by the US government and several corporations.

Throughout the ceremony, the Grammys spotlighted the city’s resilience in the wake of the devastating wildfires.

Host Trevor Noah opened the show with a tribute to those affected by the fires, promising a celebration of “the city that brought us so much of that music.” Ad time was also dedicated to supporting local businesses impacted by the fires.

As the show neared its end, Noah announced that viewers had donated $7 million to relief efforts.

