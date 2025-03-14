Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding Sparks Protests Over Inequality

Venice. The star-studded wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice this weekend has drawn criticism from activist groups, who say the lavish celebration underscores widening wealth inequality and the city’s disregard for local residents.

Around a dozen Venetian organizations --including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners, and university groups-- have rallied under the banner “No Space for Bezos,” a slogan that also references Sanchez’s recent space flight. The groups have staged small-scale protests across iconic locations in Venice, unfurling anti-Bezos banners.

They were joined by Greenpeace and the UK-based activist group “Everyone Hates Elon”, known for smashing Teslas to protest Elon Musk, to display a massive banner in St. Mark’s Square. The banner, featuring an image of Bezos, read: “IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX.” Police quickly removed it.

Bezos’ representatives have not commented on the protests.

Advertisement

The activist coalition initially planned to block canal access with boats to disrupt the wedding, but later shifted to a protest march from the train station. They claimed a partial victory, saying pressure from their campaign pushed organizers to move the venue to the Arsenale, a more secure site away from Venice’s crowded historic center.

“It will be a strong and decisive protest, but peaceful,” said Federica Toninello of the Social Housing Assembly. “We want it to feel like a celebration, with music, to show what kind of Venice we imagine.”

Among the approximately 200 guests attending the celebration are Mick Jagger, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Venice, known for its romantic canals, hosts hundreds of weddings annually, often for the rich and famous. In 2014, George Clooney’s wedding to Amal Alamuddin was warmly embraced by Venetians, with crowds gathering at City Hall to offer congratulations.

But Bezos carries a different reputation, said Tommaso Cacciari, a key figure in the movement that successfully pushed for a ban on large cruise ships passing through central Venice’s Giudecca Canal.

“Bezos is not a Hollywood actor,” Cacciari said. “He is an ultra-billionaire who sat next to Donald Trump during the inauguration, contributed to his re-election, and is actively supporting a new form of global obscurantism.”

Activists also criticize Amazon’s labor practices, ongoing tax disputes in Europe, and Bezos’ political affiliations. They argue that the wedding highlights deeper issues in city governance, including a prioritization of tourism over the needs of residents.

Among their top concerns are the lack of investment in affordable housing and public services. Critics have also questioned measures like the city’s day-tripper tax, calling it a symbolic effort that reinforces Venice’s image as a theme park.

City officials, however, have defended the high-profile event. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro called the wedding “an honor for Venice” and denied it would cause disruptions.

“Venice once again reveals itself to be a global stage,” Brugnaro told the Associated Press, adding that he hoped to meet Bezos during his visit.

Meanwhile, the Venetian environmental research group Corila confirmed that Bezos’ Earth Fund has made a significant donation to support its work. Corila, which partners with universities and Italy’s national research council on lagoon protection strategies, said discussions with Bezos began in April, well before the protests.

The organization declined to disclose the donation amount.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: