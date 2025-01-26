Biduk-Biduk: East Kalimantan’s Hidden Gem Where Sea Meets Forest

Berau. Nestled in the Berau Regency of East Kalimantan Province, Biduk-Biduk District is a coastal paradise where lush forests meet pristine beaches. Spanning an area of 2,429.97 square kilometers, this district consists of six villages: Biduk-Biduk, Giring-Giring, Pantai Harapan, Tanjung Perepat, Teluk Sulaiman, and Teluk Sumbang. All of these villages lie along the eastern coast of Berau, making the entire district a stunning coastal destination.

Biduk-Biduk began gaining recognition as a tourist hotspot in 2016, when its breathtaking attractions became viral sensations on social media. Often referred to by visitors as a "hidden gem," the district has grown into a must-visit destination for those seeking a mix of tranquility and natural wonders.

In addition to its pristine beaches, the district is surrounded by dense forests and dramatic karst mountains, creating a striking blend of land and sea. Acting East Kalimantan Governor Akmal Malik has highlighted the district’s potential as a cornerstone of regional tourism, positioning it as one of the leading attractions in the province.

"Berau will be developed as a top tourism destination, with Biduk-Biduk as its backbone," the governor said.

Despite its remote location, accessible only by land, Biduk-Biduk never fails to enchant visitors. From the provincial capital of Samarinda, the journey can take hours by car, but the effort is well worth it.

"The long drive from Samarinda, which can take over ten hours, is exhausting, but all the fatigue vanishes the moment you see the stunning beaches in Biduk-Biduk," said Awaljalil, a frequent visitor to the district.

For travelers coming from outside East Kalimantan, the journey typically begins in Samarinda. From there, they travel via Poros Bontang Road toward Kutai Timur Regency, continuing on to Berau Regency. The estimated cost for a private car accommodating seven people or a family is around Rp 6 million.

"I’ve been to Biduk-Biduk nearly ten times. The travel cost is usually between Rp 6 million and Rp 8 million for a family. But believe me, the beauty of these destinations is worth every penny," Awaljalil added.

Here’s what makes Biduk-Biduk so special:

Charming Fishing Villages

The coast of Biduk-Biduk is home to fishing communities, primarily comprising residents from Sulawesi Island and the Bajau tribe. Visitors can experience the local culture and even rent boats from fishermen to enjoy fishing or explore the serene waters.

This aerial photo shows a fishing village in Biduk-Biduk District in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

White Sand Beaches and Turtle Nesting

Lamin Guntur Beach is one of the district’s most popular destinations, known for its powdery white sands and crystal-clear waters. At certain times, visitors may even witness turtles nesting along the shore, a magical and rare sight.

Children swin in a shallow bay in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Labuan Cermin: The Two-Taste Lake

Labuan Cermin, or the "Mirror Lake," is a true natural wonder. Its crystal-clear waters create a mirror-like reflection, and the lake is unique for having two layers of water: freshwater on the surface and saltwater below.

This aerial photo shows Labuan Cermin Lake, famous for having two layers of freshwater and saltwater, in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Biodiversity and Karst Mountains

The district is rich in biodiversity, with sprawling tropical rainforests and striking karst mountain landscapes. The area is home to rare flora, including the famous Rafflesia Arnoldii flower, as well as towering ancient trees that add to its ecological significance.

Tourists walk along a tropical rainforest on the coast of Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Small Islands and Coral Reefs

Kaniungan Island is a pristine getaway in Biduk-Biduk, offering vibrant coral reefs and regular sightings of sea turtles. Nearby, the smaller Kaniungan Besar and Kaniungan Kecil Islands are havens for marine life, featuring colorful fish and coral ecosystems.

A child plays on the coast of Kaniungan Island in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Additional Attractions

Other highlights in Biduk-Biduk include the serene Serai River, the picturesque Batu Dua Beach, and the tranquil Mendaas Inalleng Waterfall. These hidden spots add to the district’s charm, ensuring that there’s something for every nature lover.

Biduk-Biduk District is a remarkable destination where the sea meets the forest, offering visitors an unforgettable escape into nature’s untouched beauty. Whether it’s exploring the beaches, admiring the karst landscapes, or marveling at the biodiversity, this district promises a unique and rewarding adventure.



