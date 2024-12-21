Big Bang Festival 2024: Jakarta's Year-End Event Aims for 1 Million Visitors

Jakarta. The Big Bang Festival 2024, running from December 21 to January 1, aims to attract 1 million visitors. The event will feature 50 musicians performing throughout the 12-day festival.

"Big Bang Festival 2024 is a major event celebrating the end of the year. Over 700 products from various brands will be showcased, and 50 musicians will perform alternately throughout the event," said Novry Hetharia, Operations Director of Expo Indonesia Jaya.

Since its inception in 2017, the festival's number of tenants, musicians, and visitors has continuously grown. This year, the organizers are targeting 1 million visitors.

"For this year, we are aiming for 1 million visitors, with a projected transaction value of Rp 3 trillion," he explained.

Advertisement

The festival will also offer discounts across various product categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, household appliances, and more.

Food lovers can enjoy a variety of snacks and dishes available at the food court, while live music performances will enhance the festive atmosphere," he added.

"We hope this event provides an alternative for those looking to enjoy their year-end holiday, shop, and experience an exciting music festival," he said.

Big Bang Festival 2024 will feature renowned Indonesian musicians, including Tulus, NDX AKA, Hindia, Denny Caknan, Tipe-X, The Changcuters, Feast, Guyon Waton, Feel Koplo, Tony Q, and many more. The event will culminate with a performance by Sheila On Seven at the closing ceremony on the main stage.

Tickets for Big Bang Festival 2024 are priced at Rp 15,000 ($1), while concert tickets start from Rp 50,000. Tickets can be purchased via the event app or directly at the Jiexpo Kemayoran venue in Jakarta.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: