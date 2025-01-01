Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales

Jakarta. The annual Big Bang Festival (BBF) 2024 is on track to surpass its attendance goal of one million visitors, with organizers reporting more than 800,000 attendees as of Dec. 31. The event, which began on Dec. 21 and concluded on Jan. 1 at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, is set to outperform last year’s total of 825,000 visitors.

“Our target this year is one million visitors, and we’re optimistic given the increasing enthusiasm each day,” said Novry Hetharia, Operational Director of Expo Indonesia, on Tuesday. Novry added that the festival aims to grow not just in attendance but also in trust from exhibitors and tenants, which could broaden its impact in future editions.



Despite logistical challenges during the event, Novry focused on the importance of continuous evaluation to improve the festival’s execution. “No event is perfect, but we strive to address issues daily and build exhibitor trust. This could lead to a larger venue and more exhibitors next year,” he said. Increased exhibitor participation, he added, would boost visitor numbers, transactions, and economic activity.

The Big Bang Festival features performances by 50 musicians and showcases more than 700 products throughout the 12-day event to welcome the New Year.

The Big Bang Festival serves as the centerpiece of the government-backed "Belanja di Indonesia Aja" (BINA) Discount 2024 program, which recorded Rp 25.4 trillion ($1.56 billion) in transactions. The program, running from Dec. 20–29, achieved a 15 percent increase in sales compared to Rp 22 trillion last year.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto praised the program’s success in promoting local products and stimulating domestic consumption. “This initiative reflects strong public enthusiasm and its effectiveness in driving economic growth,” Airlangga said. The program involved 80,000 stores across 396 shopping centers in 24 provinces, featuring both local and global brands.

The government’s focus on supporting local businesses was evident in BINA’s emphasis on showcasing Indonesian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “This demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of local products in the domestic market,” Airlangga added.

With its growing popularity, Airlangga said programs like BINA and events like the Big Bang Festival will continue as annual traditions, contributing significantly to Indonesia’s economy. “The more participation we have, the greater the benefits for our people and the national economy,” he said.

