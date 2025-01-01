Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales

Chesa Andini Saputra, Yustinus Paat
January 1, 2025 | 10:26 am
SHARE
Visitors enjoy performances at the Big Bang Festival 2024 held at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. The event, running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, is poised to surpass its attendance goal of one million visitors, marking a record-breaking year. (Beritasatu.com/Chesa Andini Saputra)
Visitors enjoy performances at the Big Bang Festival 2024 held at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. The event, running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, is poised to surpass its attendance goal of one million visitors, marking a record-breaking year. (Beritasatu.com/Chesa Andini Saputra)

Jakarta. The annual Big Bang Festival (BBF) 2024 is on track to surpass its attendance goal of one million visitors, with organizers reporting more than 800,000 attendees as of Dec. 31. The event, which began on Dec. 21 and concluded on Jan. 1 at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, is set to outperform last year’s total of 825,000 visitors.

“Our target this year is one million visitors, and we’re optimistic given the increasing enthusiasm each day,” said Novry Hetharia, Operational Director of Expo Indonesia, on Tuesday. Novry added that the festival aims to grow not just in attendance but also in trust from exhibitors and tenants, which could broaden its impact in future editions.

Despite logistical challenges during the event, Novry focused on the importance of continuous evaluation to improve the festival’s execution. “No event is perfect, but we strive to address issues daily and build exhibitor trust. This could lead to a larger venue and more exhibitors next year,” he said. Increased exhibitor participation, he added, would boost visitor numbers, transactions, and economic activity.

The Big Bang Festival features performances by 50 musicians and showcases more than 700 products throughout the 12-day event to welcome the New Year.

The Big Bang Festival serves as the centerpiece of the government-backed "Belanja di Indonesia Aja" (BINA) Discount 2024 program, which recorded Rp 25.4 trillion ($1.56 billion) in transactions. The program, running from Dec. 20–29, achieved a 15 percent increase in sales compared to Rp 22 trillion last year.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto praised the program’s success in promoting local products and stimulating domestic consumption. “This initiative reflects strong public enthusiasm and its effectiveness in driving economic growth,” Airlangga said. The program involved 80,000 stores across 396 shopping centers in 24 provinces, featuring both local and global brands.

The government’s focus on supporting local businesses was evident in BINA’s emphasis on showcasing Indonesian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “This demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of local products in the domestic market,” Airlangga added.

With its growing popularity, Airlangga said programs like BINA and events like the Big Bang Festival will continue as annual traditions, contributing significantly to Indonesia’s economy. “The more participation we have, the greater the benefits for our people and the national economy,” he said.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales
Lifestyle 47 minutes ago

Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales

 Big Bang Festival 2024 attracts over 800,000 visitors with hopes of reaching 1 million by Jan. 1.
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
Lifestyle 50 minutes ago

‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action

 Despite being an action movie, the movie's biggest charm actually lies in the court scenes.
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'

 Former President Joko Widodo dismisses OCCRP’s 2024 corruption allegations, calling them baseless and demanding evidence.
Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact
Business 7 hours ago

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

 Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package.
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
Lifestyle 13 hours ago

150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year

 Over 150,000 revelers gathered at Jakarta’s HI Roundabout for a spectacular New Year’s celebration, featuring fireworks and live concerts.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
1
Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
2
Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
3
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
4
Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025
5
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED