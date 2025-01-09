Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton Among Celebrities Who Lost Homes in Los Angeles Fires

Los Angeles. Wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles have destroyed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Cary Elwes, while also disrupting the entertainment industry and displacing thousands of residents.

More than 1,900 structures have been destroyed, with that number expected to rise. Over 130,000 residents remain under evacuation orders across the metropolitan area, spanning from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. The flames have also disrupted major Hollywood events, including the postponement of three awards ceremonies and a delay in Oscar nominations.

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their Pacific Palisades home of 45 years. In a heartfelt statement, they shared, "Every inch of our house was filled with love... We are heartbroken but will get through this with the love of our children and friends."

Mandy Moore’s home in Altadena was also destroyed. "I'm in shock and feeling numb for all that so many have lost, including my family," Moore wrote on Instagram, adding that her children’s school and favorite neighborhood spots were also gone.

Paris Hilton shared a news clip of her destroyed Malibu home, reminiscing about the memories made there with her children. "This was where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of a lifetime of memories," she said.

Cary Elwes, known for his role in The Princess Bride, also confirmed the loss of his Pacific Palisades home but expressed gratitude that his family was safe.

Hollywood's awards season has been thrown into chaos by the fires. The AFI Awards and AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, both scheduled for Friday, have been postponed. The Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for Sunday, have been rescheduled for February 26.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also delayed the announcement of Oscar nominations to January 19 and extended the voting period to accommodate members affected by the fires.

The fires have claimed several historic sites. Portions of Palisades Charter High School, featured in films such as Carrie (1976) and Freaky Friday (2003), have burned.

The Will Rogers Ranch House, a historic landmark at Will Rogers State Historic Park, was also destroyed. Built in the 1920s, the ranch included a 31-room house, stable, golf course, and trails. The historic Topanga Ranch Motel, built in 1929 by William Randolph Hearst, was another casualty of the flames.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Hills fire continues to threaten iconic landmarks, including the Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Bowl.

