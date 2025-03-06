Bogor Amusement Park Ordered to Dismantle Illegal Facilities

Bogor. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi ordered the Hibisc Fantasy amusement park in Bogor to dismantle facilities built outside its permitted concession area, following an inspection on Thursday.

His unannounced visit led to the immediate removal of several unauthorized attractions.

The amusement park, located in the Puncak mountainous resort area southeast of Jakarta, was granted a permit to operate on 4,800 square meters of land. However, recent findings indicate that the park has illegally expanded to cover more than three times its approved area.

The park is managed by Jaswita, a municipally-owned company.

During his visit, Governor Dedi sought confirmation from a police officer regarding Jaswita’s land concession.

West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi reacts during a visit to Hibisc Fantasy amusement park in Bogor, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Arif Firmansyah)

“The permit covers 4,800 square meters, but as of last year, the project had expanded to 15,000 square meters,” the officer confirmed.

Local authorities had previously reprimanded the company and ordered the removal of illegal structures. Despite Jaswita’s promise to comply, construction continued.

"Since the company has failed to honor its commitment, I am ordering the Bogor Regency Government to dismantle the illegal facilities today,” Dedi declared.

He also warned that the misuse of land permits has caused serious environmental damage in the area.

"I have no hesitation in taking firm action, even though this company is owned by the West Java provincial government. We must set an example that no one is above the law," he said.

Authorities put on demarcating lines around Hibisc Fantasy amusement park in Bogor, West Java, for violating the land permit on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Arif Firmansyah)

Governor Dedi’s decisive action was backed by Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq and Coordinating Minister for Food Security Zulkifli Hasan, both of whom also visited the site to show support.

