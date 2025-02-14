‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is a Cute Romcom for A Movie Date

Jakarta. The chick flick franchise “Bridget Jones” is out with its fourth movie and offers a nice light-hearted option for a movie date.

Directed by Michael Morris, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” has Renée Zellweger reprising the titular character as the happy-go-lucky, hopeless romantic. This time, Bridget Jones is a widowed mother of two after her late husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) dies.

About four years after Mark’s passing, Bridget Jones is back on the dating scene. The charismatic playboy Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) is back in the movie. It follows the usual, past romantic comedy (romcom) formula of the female lead having two men in her life. The first guy is Roxster (Leo Woodall), a gardener who is significantly younger than Bridget. The second love interest is her son’s no-nonsense teacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Efiojor).

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will make the audience laugh out loud and feel butterflies in their stomachs for about two hours. Bridget’s internal dialogue is one of the film’s charms. There are, of course, a number of cringe moments, but it will not make one face palm. Unfortunately, the two main guys are not much of an interesting character. Bridget ending up with Daniel would probably make a better ending for this movie. “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” also gives its audience something to cry about as the film deals with grief over someone’s passing. It even touches on grief told from a child’s perspective.

Advertisement

For those who are loyal fans of the franchise, the 2025 movie often made references to past films, including the clothes that Bridget wears. You also don’t need to worry if your date has not seen the past three films. Despite being a part of a long-running franchise, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” is still enjoyable to the first-timers.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: