‘Bring Her Back’ Review: The Philippou Twins Can Be the Next Horror Kings

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 7, 2025 | 7:36 am
SHARE
Bring Her Back. (Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing)
Bring Her Back. (Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jakarta. In 2022, Australian directors Danny and Michael Philippou made their feature directorial debut with the masterfully done horror “Talk to Me”. Fast forward to 2025, the Philippou twins are back with another horror, “Bring Her Back”. This is a movie that is so masterfully done, it takes them on a path to become the next horror kings. Grapefruit.

Seventeen-year-old boy Andy (Billy Barratt) and his younger, visually impaired stepsister Piper (Sora Wong) have to be placed in foster care after their dad died. They are taken in by the eccentric counselor Laura (Sally Hawkins), who lives with her mute foster son, Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips). Just like “Talk to Me”, the Philippous explore grief in their second film. Laura herself is a grieving mother. She had lost her own blind daughter, Cathy, in a pool accident. The plot is all right there in the title. Laura wants to bring her daughter back to life by sacrificing Oliver and Piper via a demonic ritual. 

Clocking in at 1 hour and 39 minutes, “Bring Her Back” is filled with countless stomach-turning scenes. Because of the ritual, the possessed Oliver has an inhumane appetite that is so uncontrollable that the poor boy is willing to eat a knife and a kitchen counter. Laura’s character and Sally Hawkins’ acting brilliance become a major force that keeps the audience hooked. It is thanks to this deadly combo that “Bring Her Back” is extremely unsettling -- even in scenes when there is no blood at all. It also saves “Bring Her Back” from becoming a horror movie that solely relies on excessive gore.

‘Bring Her Back’ Review: The Philippou Twins Can Be the Next Horror Kings
Bring Her Back. (Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing)

From the get-go, Laura has shown a strong dislike towards Andy as he serves no actual purpose to Cathy's resurrection. Laura is obsessive and likes to overstep her boundaries. She is clueless about social norms (e.g., wearing bright colors to attend Andy-Piper’s father’s funeral). She goes through extreme lengths to drive Andy away. This includes convincing Andy that he has repeatedly wet himself. The creepy, two-faced woman tries to make Piper think that Andy has punched her in the face, even though that was all Laura’s doing. Such actions can easily make the bad foster mother a detestable antagonist. But the Philippou brothers managed to make the viewers hate and feel sorry for Laura at the same time. As the story unfolds, we learn of Laura’s struggles with grief and end up understanding why she is doing all of this.

Advertisement

“Bring Her Back” also tries to put the viewers in Piper’s shoes using out-of-focus shots. The girl can only see lights and shapes. Unlike her stepbrother, it also takes time for Piper to realize that something is wrong in the house. In the acoustic department, the Philippou twins do not use unnecessary loud noises to scare the audience, but they know how to catch them off guard. Because who would expect to hear the 2000s classic “Untouched” by The Veronicas in one of the movie’s intense scenes? 

“Bring Her Back” is now out in Indonesian cinemas as locals embark on a long weekend.

Read More:
‘Longlegs’ Review: Finally Some Great, Eye-Pleasing Horror

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

‘Bring Her Back’ Review: The Philippou Twins Can Be the Next Horror Kings
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

‘Bring Her Back’ Review: The Philippou Twins Can Be the Next Horror Kings

 The Philippou twins are on a roll after releasing two consecutive great horrors.

The Latest

Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback
Lifestyle 30 minutes ago

Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback

 Three Spanish Muslims traveled 5,000 miles on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca, retracing a Hajj route last used in 1491.
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show
Tech 41 minutes ago

Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show

 Trump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
News 1 hours ago

‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

 KPK reveals how Labor Ministry officials extorted Rp 53.7b from foreign worker applicants by stalling permits unless bribes were paid.
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg

 Indonesia’s Danantara may join Grab’s $7B GoTo deal, easing regulatory concerns over foreign control of a national tech giant.
Indonesia-EU CEPA Negotiations Enter Final Stage
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indonesia-EU CEPA Negotiations Enter Final Stage

 Indonesia wishes to finish the trade pact negotiations in substance this month.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
1
Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
2
Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
3
Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai
4
Danantara Says Ray Dalio Stays as Unpaid Advisor
5
‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED