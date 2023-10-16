Monday, October 16, 2023
BTV Celebrates 1st Anniversary as Coverage Extends to 121 Cities

Agnes Valentina Christa
October 15, 2023 | 10:34 pm
B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, center, hands the tip of the cone-shaped yellow rice dish to a visitor during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of BTV at Ancol Amusement Park, North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)
B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, center, hands the tip of the cone-shaped yellow rice dish to a visitor during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of BTV at Ancol Amusement Park, North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)

Jakarta. One year ago, BTV was launched as an entertainment and news channel, now expanding viewership to 121 cities across Indonesia with impressive growth.

The celebration coincided with the final edition of the grand music festival, Semesta Berpesta, at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta on Sunday.

Semesta Berpesta has toured 12 cities since late May, covering areas in Banten, West Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, Central Java, South Kalimantan, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan, South Sumatra, and Jakarta.

Enggartiasto Lukita, the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, to which BTV is affiliated, expressed pride in the network's achievements. 

"In just one year, BTV has expanded its presence to 121 cities, becoming a prominent free-to-air digital television network," he said.

Enggartiasto said BTV is committed to delivering timely, accurate news reporting and expanding its entertainment programs for Indonesian families. 

"Despite our remarkable progress, we will not rest on our laurels. We will continue to provide the best services and reliable news reporting," he added.

"Our entertainment programs offer a diverse range of choices, from soap operas and films to music. We have established a partnership with Multivision for a delightful array of entertainment programs."

Tripar Multivision Plus, a longstanding and prominent private production house for miniseries and movies, has garnered a strong reputation as a major content producer since the liberalization of television networks in Indonesia in the 1990s.

"BTV not only provides timely, up-to-date, and reliable news but also an array of entertainment programs for all audiences," Enggartiasto said.

Semesta Berpesta is one of the initiatives that set BTV and B-Universe apart from other media groups, as it allows music lovers across the country, not just in Jakarta, to enjoy performances by top artists at affordable ticket prices. The music festival has attracted major sponsors, including BRI, the largest bank in the country, and the Astra Group conglomerate.

