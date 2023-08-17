Thursday, August 17, 2023
BTV to Air Muhammadiyah Founder Ahmad Dahlan Biopic 'Sang Pencerah'

BeritaSatu
August 17, 2023 | 7:47 am
The promotional poster of Sang Pencerah on BTV.
The promotional poster of Sang Pencerah on BTV.

Jakarta. Leading TV network BTV will air “Sang Pencerah” (‘The Enlightener’), a biopic of the Muslim religious leader Ahmad Dahlan, on Thursday at 8 p.m. 

Renowned actor Lukman Sardi will play Dahlan who founded Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic organization Muhammadiyah. Muhammad Ihsan Tarore will portray Dahlan’s younger version. Zaskia Adya Mecca will play the wife Nyai Ahmad Dahlan. 

The 2010 film centered on the establishment of Muhammadiyah and how Dahlan introduced Islam that was modern, inclusive, and rational in Indonesia. Dahlan had become an inspiration for many Muslims as he encouraged people to study and turn their life around at a time when Indonesia was under colonial rule.

Directed by Hanung Bramantyo and produced by Multivision Plus, “Sang Pencerah” spent Rp 12 billion ($782,118) to make the film as historically accurate as possible. Most of the spending mostly went to costumes and sets for better accuracy. The movie sold 1.3 million tickets at the time of its release.

BTV is airing "Sang Pencerah" to celebrate Indonesia's 78th Independence Day.

BTV is available on Channel 26 (Jabodetabek, Cilegon, Serang), Channel 29 (Palembang), Channel 35 (Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surakarta), Channel 38 (Surabaya, Balikpapan), Channel 39 (Semarang), Channel 30 (Lebak, Banjarmasin), Chanel 34 (Medan), Channel 48 (Batam).

