BTV's Colossal Music Festival Semesta Berpesta Returns, Kicking Off in Palembang

The Jakarta Globe
May 17, 2025 | 1:52 pm
Women participate in Zumba dance during the BTV Semesta Berpesta music festival in Palembang, South Sumatra, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Andika Pratama)
Women participate in Zumba dance during the BTV Semesta Berpesta music festival in Palembang, South Sumatra, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Andika Pratama)

Palembang. Thousands of residents flocked to the Jakabaring Sport City Athletic Stadium on Saturday morning to witness the grand opening of the 2025 BTV Semesta Berpesta, a massive music festival that brought dazzling performances and vibrant festivities to its first host city.

Now in its third year since its debut in 2023, BTV Semesta Berpesta continues to grow in scale and popularity. This year’s edition will tour six cities across Indonesia -- Palembang, Bandung, Bogor, Malang, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta -- offering a multi-sensory celebration of music, culture, and community.

As festival-goers entered the venue, they were welcomed by dozens of food stalls featuring a mix of local and contemporary culinary delights. From iconic Palembang dishes like pempek and tekwan to trendy snacks, the food zone became an instant hit among visitors.

The Palembang leg of the festival will feature electrifying performances by popular acts including Svara, Kopral Jono, Rony Parulian, and the legendary band Wali, drawing massive cheers from the crowd.

Beyond the music, BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 offered a wide array of activities for all ages. The day began with a mass Zumba session, largely attended by enthusiastic mothers ready to move to the beat.

Children also had their share of the fun with coloring and drawing competitions, which attracted dozens of eager participants.

“As soon as my child saw the coloring contest announcement on BTV’s Instagram, she insisted on signing up. She really enjoys coloring, so this is a great opportunity for her to express her creativity,” said one parent, Susanti.

BTV’s Colossal Music Festival Semesta Berpesta Returns, Kicking Off in Palembang
Children participate in a coloring competition during the BTV Semesta Berpesta music festival in Palembang, South Sumatra, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Andika Pratama)

In addition to entertainment, the festival serves as a platform to support local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially in the culinary sector, by giving them a chance to showcase their products to a broader audience.

This year’s festival carries the theme “Sound of the Universe”, a celebration of harmony among humanity, culture, and the cosmos.

